The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Wisconsin Badgers will meet for the first time when they square off Wednesday in the 2020 Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. The Badgers (3-3) had a rough season that was greatly influenced by the pandemic, and they just want to finish with a winning record. The Demon Deacons (4-4) play a fast-paced game, with quarterback Sam Hartman leading an offense that averages 37 points per game. The game will pit the up-tempo style of Wake Forest against the defensive, ball-control approach of Wisconsin.

Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin: Badgers -7.5

Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin over-under: 51.5

Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin money line: Badgers -300, Demon Deacons +240

WF: WR Jaquarii Roberson had at least 125 receiving yards in four of his past five games.

WIS: RB Jalen Berger had 15 carries in each of his three starts and ran for at least 87 yards.

Why Wisconsin can cover



Wisconsin is 4-1 against the spread in its last five non-conference games, and its defense is one of the best in the nation. It ranks first in FBS in total yards, allowing 263.5 yards per game, and is sixth in scoring, with opponents averaging just 15.7 points. Linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal are the catalysts, combining for 76 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. End Isaiahh Loudermilk (two sacks) is an imposing presence up front at 6-foot-7, 293 pounds.

The Badgers, who are 4-1 ATS in their last five against ACC teams, rely on the running game and lead the nation in time of possession. Running back Garrett Groshek ran for 154 yards and a touchdown in the finale against Minnesota, and Jalen Berger led the team with 267 yards, averaging 5.9 per carry, in just three games after testing positive for COVID-19. The Badgers have one of the nation's best offensive lines, and they rush for 171.7 yards per game.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight as an underdog, and the offense was 19th in the nation in scoring and 33rd in total yards at 435.4 per game. Hartman threw for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns, with just one interception in the eight games. Jaquarii Roberson has emerged as an elite receiver, with 795 yards and five TDs on 53 catches. Donavon Greene averaged 20 yards on his 23 receptions, and Taylor Morin had 314 yards and three scores.

The Demon Deacons are 5-2 ATS in their last seven bowl games, and they can move the ball on the ground. They average nearly 170 rushing yards, with Christian Beal-Smith putting up 650 and averaging 5.4 per carry. Defensively, tackle Miles Fox had 3.5 sacks and Ja'Corey Johns had two. Safety Nick Andersen and cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor combined for five interceptions, while linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams had a team-high 62 tackles and added two sacks.

