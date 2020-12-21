The Nevada Wolf Pack have played in a bowl game in three consecutive years just once before, making eight straight appearances from 2005-12. Meanwhile, the Tulane Green Wave will be doing so for the first time in school history. Tulane also aims to post its first three-bowl winning streak when it takes on Nevada in the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday. Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Wolf Pack (6-2, 6-2 Mountain West), who lost to Ohio in last year's Potato Bowl, have dropped two of their last three contests after falling 30-20 to San Jose State on Dec. 11.

Tulane (6-5, 3-5 American), which hasn't played since defeating Memphis 35-21 on Dec. 5, topped Louisiana in the 2018 Cure Bowl before beating Southern Miss in last year's Armed Forces Bowl. The Green Wave are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Nevada vs. Tulane odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.

Nevada vs. Tulane spread: Green Wave -2.5

Nevada vs. Tulane over-under: 57 points

Nevada vs. Tulane money line: Green Wave -140, Wolf Pack +120

TUL: The Green Wave are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games as favorites

NEV: The Wolf Pack are 5-0 ATS in their last five contests as underdogs

Why Nevada can cover



Carson Strong became the first underclassman to capture the Mountain West's Offensive Player of the Year honors after leading the conference in both passing yards (2,587) and touchdowns (22). The sophomore, who had 11 TD tosses last season, threw for multiple scores in each of his first seven games in 2020 before settling for one against San Jose State. Strong has completed more than 67 percent of his pass attempts six times this year, connecting on 68.8 percent in the loss to the Spartas.

Led by Strong, the Wolf Pack were 10th in the nation with an average of 325.1 passing yards per game. Romeo Doubs has been Strong's favorite target as he led Nevada with 53 catches, 960 yards and nine TD receptions. The junior wideout needs 44 yards to pass Caleb Spencer (2,214) for 13th place on the school's all-time list and 73 away from overtaking Rishard Matthews for the 12th spot.

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave won four of their final five regular-season games, with the only loss in that span coming in double overtime. Michael Pratt was superb against Memphis in the finale, throwing for a career-high 254 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a pair of scores. Pratt has 18 TD tosses, the most in the American Athletic Conference this season and most by a true freshman in school history.

In addition to tying for third in the nation, Tulane led the American with 36 sacks, while running back Cameron Carroll was first in the conference with 12 total touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore recorded his 11th rushing TD in the win over Memphis after running for only four scores in nine contests last season. Carroll, who registered eight of his touchdowns in 2020 over his first three games, has helped the Green Wave reach the 30-point plateau in eight of their last nine outings.

