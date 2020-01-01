2020 Gator Bowl odds, line, spread: Tennessee vs. Indiana picks, predictions from expert who's 14-5

It's a Big Ten vs. SEC matchup between between rebounding teams when the Indiana Hoosiers face the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2020 Gator Bowl on Thursday. The Hoosiers are 8-4, while Tennessee is 7-5 after both teams went 5-7 last season. Indiana finished the regular season with the No. 2 offense in the Big Ten (443.6 yards per game), while Tennessee had the No. 7 defense in the SEC (323.9). The Vols won their final five games of the season, while Indiana dropped two of its last three, although those setbacks came against ranked Michigan and Penn State squads.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Volunteers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before considering your Indiana vs. Tennessee picks, see the 2020 Gator Bowl predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana. He knows the game from both a playing and coaching perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt is 102-61 on college football against-the-spread picks, returning a whopping profit of $3,562 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a strong feel for both of these teams. Hunt is on a 6-2 run on picks involving Indiana and has gone 8-3 on Tennessee, a combined 14-5 record picking these teams against the spread. Anyone who has followed him has seen huge returns.

Now, Hunt has locked in on the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl pitting Tennessee vs. Indiana from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. Go to SportsLine to see it. Here are the college football lines and trends for Indiana vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Indiana spread: Volunteers -2.5

Tennessee vs. Indiana over-under: 54.5

Tennessee vs. Indiana money line: Volunteers -132, Hoosiers -111

UT: WR Jauan Jennings (suspended for first half) is averaging 21 yards per catch over the last five games.

IU: QB Peyton Ramsey has 925 passing yards and four TDs in three games since taking over full-time.

Why Tennessee can cover

Hunt knows Tennessee's defense has come on strong as the season has progressed, and the Volunteers are 6-1 against the spread over their last seven games as a result. The defense has produced 14 interceptions and 30 sacks, with Daniel Bituli and Nigel Warrior leading the way. Bituli has a team-high 80 tackles and has three sacks, and Warrior has 68 tackles and four interceptions. Darrell Taylor leads the team with seven sacks.

Tennessee has covered the spread in four of six games after a victory this season, and the Vols have won five in a row, beating Vanderbilt 28-10 in the regular-season finale. Freshman Eric Gray rushed for 246 yards in that game after coming in with 207 for the season. Juniors Ty Chandler (620 yards) and Tim Jordan (424) also see plenty of time in the backfield.

Why Indiana can cover

The Vols might be on a roll, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Tennessee vs. Indiana spread in the Gator Bowl 2020. Hunt also is aware that Peyton Ramsey has stepped up since taking over as the main quarterback for the Hoosiers, who are 5-2 against the spread after a win this season. Indiana comes off a double-overtime victory at Purdue, with Ramsey throwing for 337 yards and three TDs. The junior had shared time with Michael Penix Jr. all season until the latter was lost for the season with a collarbone injury. Ramsey has thrown for 2,227 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Ramsey has an elite target in Whop Philyor, who has 1,001 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Running back Stevie Scott III also carries his weight, rushing for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Hoosiers, who are 5-4 against the spread in non-conference games in three seasons under coach Tom Allen.

How to make Tennessee vs. Indiana picks

We can tell you Hunt is leaning over the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard in the Gator Bowl. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Tennessee vs. Indiana in the Gator Bowl 2020? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indiana vs. Tennessee spread you should be all over, all from the football expert who's 14-5 on picks involving these teams.