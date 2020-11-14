The Heisman Trophy Trust announced Saturday that the 2020 Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Jan. 5, 2021. The ceremony will be held virtually with finalists appearing via satellite. It is the first time in the modern era that there will not be an in-person ceremony.

The College Football Playoff is scheduled to begin on Jan. 1, 2021, meaning the ceremony would take place between the semifinals and CFP National Championship, which is set for Monday, Jan. 11.

The Heisman is normally awarded the Saturday after college football's conference championship week. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing championship week back to Dec. 19, abiding by that schedule created a bit of a logistical challenge for the Heisman as Christmas Day is the following Friday.

The voting deadline for the Heisman Trophy will be Monday, Dec. 21 with Heisman finalists announced on Christmas Eve -- Thursday, Dec. 24.

Alabama's Mac Jones (+120), Ohio State's Justin Fields (+150), Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (+300) and Florida's Kyle Trask (+700) -- all quarterbacks for teams ranked in the top six nationally -- are the four Heisman favorites at this time, per William Hill Sportsbook.