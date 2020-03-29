2020 Heisman Trophy odds: Predictions, picks, best bets from college football expert who's 40-22
Handicapper Josh Nagel is 40-22 on college football prop bets and he just revealed his top 2020 Heisman picks.
Early in the college football offseason is the best time to find value in the 2020 Heisman Trophy odds. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow proved as much last season when he emerged from relative obscurity to win college football's top individual as honor as the biggest long shot in the sport's history after opening 200-1. Although Burrow is the most extreme example, he is far from the lone darkhorse to win the Heisman Trophy. He followed Oklahoma quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, both of whom were offered at odds of 10-1 or higher before the season.
What's more, 2016 winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville was priced at 40-1 or better at most sportsbooks. Many sportsbooks already offer full wagering on college football futures for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, including an extensive offering from William Hill. Before making any 2020 Heisman Trophy picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.
A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst in 2018 and has been in the top three for the past four seasons. He hit nearly 60 percent of his college football picks against the spread last season and finished the year with a 7-1 mark on bowl picks.
He also has a documented record of 40-22 on SportsLine prop-bet specials. Anyone who has consistently followed his college football picks is way up.
Now, Nagel has studied the William Hill US Heisman Trophy odds 2020 from every angle and released his top five value selections. The full list of best bets can be seen at SportsLine.
Top 2020 Heisman Trophy predictions
One surprise: Nagel loves the value on Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (22-1) to become the first non-quarterback to win since Alabama running back Derrick Henry in 2015.
He notes that the explosive back quietly had one of the best rushing seasons in FBS history last year. His 2,094 yards rank No. 18 all-time for a single season. He rushed for at least 221 yards in four games and scored 21 touchdowns.
The only time he was held under 100 yards was in a 56-14 Week 2 blowout of McNeese in which he saw limited action. Hubbard also thrived against the top defensive units the Cowboys faced, going for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a home win against TCU. He capped the year with a 158-yard outing against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
Nagel believes another 2,000-yard rushing season will make Hubbard a Heisman finalist, and he has an outside chance of challenging Oklahoma State alum Barry Sanders' single-season record of 2,628 yards.
How to make 2020 Heisman Trophy picks
Nagel's other selections include an overlooked quarterback he refers to as "the best value on the board." He also likes a huge long shot going off well over 100-1. Be sure to see his picks and full breakdown.
So what other 2020 Heisman Trophy future bets can you make with confidence? And which massive long shot should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top 2020 Heisman Trophy bets, all from an award-winning handicapper who is 40-22 on prop-bet specials.
-
