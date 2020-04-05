2020 Heisman Trophy odds: Predictions, picks, best bets from proven college football expert who's 40-22

Although college football season is still months away, now is the best time to find value in the 2020 Heisman Trophy odds. Recent years have been kind to darkhorses who eventually walked away with college football's most coveted prize, as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow made speculators plenty of money when he opened at 200-1 and walked away with the Heisman and national championship. Louisville's Lamar Jackson won in 2016 and was priced at 40-1 or better at most sportsbooks, while Oklahoma quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield had odds of 10-1 or higher before their seasons began.

Don't wait until the college football season begins to get down on 2020 Heisman Trophy predictions. Many sportsbooks already offer full wagering on college football futures for the Heisman Trophy, including an extensive offering from William Hill.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst in 2018 and has been in the top three for the past four seasons. He hit nearly 60 percent of his college football picks against the spread last season and finished the year with a 7-1 mark on bowl picks.

He also has a documented record of 40-22 on SportsLine prop-bet specials. Anyone who has consistently followed his college football picks is way up.

Now, Nagel has studied the William Hill US Heisman Trophy odds 2020 from every angle and released his top five value selections.

Top 2020 Heisman Trophy predictions

One surprise: Nagel loves the value of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who is 22-1 to become the third Alabama player (Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry) and first Crimson Tide QB to win the Heisman Trophy.

Nagel notes that Jones did an admirable job relieving injured Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa under tough circumstances in 2019, completing 69 percent of his passes for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions for a passer rating of 186.8.

Two costly pick-sixes by Jones against arch-rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl doomed Alabama's chances to make the College Football Playoff, but he is set to post eye-popping numbers as the incumbent starter in 2020. Nagel sees plenty of implied value in Jones as the starting quarterback of a national title contender and believes 22-1 is a lucrative price for a highly productive player.

How to make 2020 Heisman Trophy picks

Nagel's other selections include an overlooked quarterback he refers to as "the best value on the board." He also likes a huge long shot going off well over 100-1.

So what other 2020 Heisman Trophy future bets can you make with confidence? And which massive long shot should you back?

2020 Heisman Trophy odds

Justin Fields, Ohio State 7-2

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 4-1

Jamie Newman, Georgia 10-1

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma 12-1

Sam Ehlinger, Texas 18-1

D'Eriq King, Miami 20-1

Mac Jones, Alabama 22-1

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State 22-1

Travis Etienne, Clemson 22-1

Ian Book, Notre Dame 28-1

Myles Brennan, LSU 22-1

Bo Nix, Auburn 30-1

Sam Howell, North Carolina 30-1

Kyle Trask, Florida 30-1

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska 35-1

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M 40-1

Kedon Slovis, USC 40-1

Sean Clifford, Penn State 50-1

Charlie Brewer, Baylor 50-1

Najee Harris, Alabama 50-1

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State 50-1

Tyler Shough, Oregon 60-1

KJ Costello, Mississippi State 60-1

Master Teague, Ohio State 60-1

Brock Purdy, Iowa State 60-1

Zamir White, Georgia 75-1

CJ Verdell, Oregon 75-1

Dylan McCaffrey, Michigan 75-1