Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith was announced as winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy. He is the first player at his position to take home the award since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

Smith is the third Heisman winner to come out of Alabama since 2009, and he's the first wide receiver in SEC history to take home the Stiff-Arm Trophy. The other finalists for the award were all quarterbacks: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (second), Alabama's Mac Jones (third) and Florida's Kyle Trask (fourth).

This season, Smith compiled 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns on 105 receptions; he also scored rushing and as a punt returner, totalling 22 touchdowns entering the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11.

Smith leads the nation in catches, yards receiving, all purpose yards and receiving touchdowns. He added to his resume by breaking Alabama's record for yards receiving and touchdowns.

In his speech following the win, Smith gave inspiration to others that could follow in his footsteps.

"To all the kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing because I'm not the biggest. I've been doubted a lot just because of my size. Really, it just comes down to if you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big," he said.

After Smith was announced as this year's Heisman winner, many jumped on social media to congratulate the likely future first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft to celebrate his success.

Here are some of the best reactions.