2020 Idaho Potato Bowl odds, line: Ohio vs. Nevada picks, predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll

The Ohio Bobcats and Nevada Wolf Pack will square off in the 2020 Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Friday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. Sportsbooks list the Bobcats as eight-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 59 in the latest Ohio vs. Nevada odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, here are several college football odds for Ohio vs. Nevada.

Ohio vs. Nevada spread: Ohio -8

Ohio vs. Nevada over-under: 59 points

Ohio vs. Nevada money line: Ohio -308, Nevada +244

OHIO: 3-2 against the spread in last five games

NEV: Finished the season on a 3-1 run against the spread

The model knows the Bobcats put together a top 25 offense nationally this season, based largely on a running game that was profoundly effective. Ohio averaged more than 215 yards per game on the ground and, as a result, the Bobcats are averaging almost 35 points per game. That, in conjunction with a Nevada offense that hasn't been potent for much of the season, seemingly puts Frank Solich's team in a favorable overall position.

But just because the Bobcats have several edges doesn't mean Ohio will cover the Nevada vs. Ohio spread in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2020.

Ohio's offense is predicated on its running attack, but the Wolf Pack have been stout defending the run so far this season. In addition, Ohio's defense ranks outside the top 100 in overall efficiency and, if the Wolf Pack can click with the ball in their hands, the results could be favorable. Nevada could also have the edge in motivation, which is sometimes key in determining the result of bowl games. Whereas Ohio has been to five straight bowls, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2020 is just the second straight for Nevada, and talk around Reno is about using Friday's game as a springboard for next season.

So who wins Ohio vs. Nevada in the Idaho Potato Bowl 2020?