2020 Idaho Potato Bowl odds, line: Ohio vs. Nevada picks, predictions from top simulation on 8-2 roll

Frank Solich and the Ohio Bobcats will face Jay Norvell and the Nevada Wolf Pack in the 2020 Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday in Boise. Ohio was 4-7 against the spread versus FBS teams this season, while Nevada was 5-5. The over has hit in seven Ohio games, including the last three, while Nevada has a point differential of minus-12.3. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium.

Sportsbooks list Ohio as an eight-point favorite after the line opened at 6.5, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 59.5 in the latest Ohio vs. Nevada odds. Before you make any Nevada vs. Ohio picks or 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Nevada. Now, here are several college football odds for Ohio vs. Nevada.

Ohio vs. Nevada spread: Ohio -8

Ohio vs. Nevada over-under: 59.5 points

Ohio vs. Nevada money line: Ohio -308, Nevada +244

OHIO: 3-2 against the spread in last five games

NEV: Finished the season on a 3-1 run against the spread

The model knows that Ohio will be facing a Nevada offense that hasn't been explosive this season. The Wolf Pack struggled to only 21.3 points per game over the full campaign and, even with an uptick at the end of the season, Nevada's offense shouldn't scare Ohio. When the Bobcats have the ball, the results have been robust, including a scoring clip of nearly 35 points per game. Ohio leans heavily on its potent running game to the tune of 216.5 yards on the ground, and the Bobcats should be able to establish the run on Friday.

But just because the Bobcats have several edges doesn't mean Ohio will cover the Nevada vs. Ohio spread in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2020.

Ohio's offense is predicated on its running attack, but the Wolf Pack have been stout defending the run so far this season. In addition, Ohio's defense ranks outside the top 100 in overall efficiency and, if the Wolf Pack can click with the ball in their hands, the results could be favorable. Nevada could also have the edge in motivation, which is sometimes key in determining the result of bowl games. Whereas Ohio has been to five straight bowls, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2020 is just the second straight for Nevada, and talk around Reno is about using Friday's game as a springboard for next season.

