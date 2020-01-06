2020 LendingTree Bowl odds, line: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) picks, best predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks look to continue their postseason success when they meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl on Monday night. The RedHawks (8-5), who have won 22 conference titles and eight division titles through the years, have compiled a 7-4 all-time bowl record. The Ragin' Cajuns (10-3), who have won seven conference championships and two division titles, are 2-2 all-time in bowls. The game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.

Miami (Ohio) leads the all-time series 2-0, winning the last meeting 29-28 at home on Sept. 11, 1993.The Ragin' Cajuns are 14-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 56, down a half-point from the opener. Before making any Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) spread: Louisiana -14

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) over-under: 56 points

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) money line: Louisiana -545, Miami (Oh.) +405

Louisiana -545, Miami (Oh.) +405 LAL: Averaging 38.8 points per game

MIA: Leads the all-time series, 2-0

The model knows Louisiana has had no trouble putting up points this year and has outscored its opposition 504-259, an average of 38.8 to 19.9. That puts the Ragin' Cajuns 11th nationally in scoring offense and 21st in scoring defense. Louisiana is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games against non-conference opponents.

Senior wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley leads Louisiana in receptions with 53 for 818 yards (15.4 average) and eight touchdowns. In the Sun Belt title game, he caught five passes for 58 yards and one TD.

But just because the Ragin' Cajuns have won 10 games does not guarantee they will cover the Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) spread in the LendingTree Bowl 2020.

That's because Miami (Ohio) posted its first winning record since going 10-4 in 2010. Special teams have been a key to the RedHawks' success. They tied for sixth in the nation with four blocked kicks and were tied for fifth with two blocked punts. Senior kicker Sam Sloman has also been nearly automatic, making all 32 of his extra-point kicks and 25-of-29 field goals with a long of 53 yards.

Defensively, the RedHawks are led by sophomore defensive back Sterling Weatherford and junior linebacker Ryan McWood. Weatherford leads the team in tackles with 93, including 58 solo, and has two sacks, 10 passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. McWood has 90 tackles, including 47 solo.

