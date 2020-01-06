2020 LendingTree Bowl odds, line: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 roll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns look to cap off their most successful season in school history with a 2020 LendingTree Bowl victory when they clash with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Monday from Mobile. The Ragin' Cajuns (10-3) won the Sun Belt West Division at 7-1, while the RedHawks (8-5) took first in the MAC East Division at 6-2. The game, from Ladd-Peebles Stadium, is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Miami (Ohio) is 1-0 on a neutral field, while Louisiana is 0-1. The Ragin' Cajuns are 14-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55 after opening at 56.5. Before making any Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio). Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana:

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) spread: Louisiana -14

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) over-under: 55 points

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) money line: Louisiana -545, Miami (Oh.) +405

LAL: Averaging 38.8 points per game

MIA: Leads the all-time series, 2-0

The model knows Louisiana has had no trouble putting up points this year and has outscored its opposition 504-259, an average of 38.8 to 19.9. That puts the Ragin' Cajuns 11th nationally in scoring offense and 21st in scoring defense. Louisiana is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games against non-conference opponents.

Senior wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley leads Louisiana in receptions with 53 for 818 yards (15.4 average) and eight touchdowns. In the Sun Belt title game, he caught five passes for 58 yards and one TD.

But just because the Ragin' Cajuns have won 10 games does not guarantee they will cover the Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) spread in the LendingTree Bowl 2020.

That's because the RedHawks are experiencing the most success they've had since winning the MAC Championship in 2010. This is Miami's third appearance in this bowl, also taking part in it in 2003 and 2011. The RedHawks are also 4-0 against the spread in their last four neutral-site games as an underdog.

Quarterback Brett Gabbert, who was named the MAC Freshman of the Year, has had a steady season, completing 153-of-285 passes for 2,163 yards and 11 touchdowns.

