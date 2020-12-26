The Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA collide when the Georgia State Panthers meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Georgia State (5-4) finished in a tie for fourth in the Sun Belt, which had a banner year led by Coastal Carolina and Louisiana. The Panthers have won two straight and are coming off a 30-24 win over Georgia Southern. Meanwhile, WKU (5-6) finished third in the East Division of C-USA. The Hilltoppers have won three consecutive games, the most recent victory being a 37-19 win at Charlotte.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook pegs the Panthers as 3.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5.

Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky spread: Panthers -3.5

Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky over-under: 49.5 points

Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky money line: Panthers -180, Hilltoppers +155

GAST: Team ranks second in the country in red zone offense (94.7 percent)

WKU: Defense ranks seventh in the FBS in passing yards allowed per game (170.1)

Why Georgia State can cover



Georgia State quarterback Cornelious Brown IV is quickly emerging as a dynamic playmaker. A redshirt freshman, Brown ranks second in the Sun Belt in passing yards per game (227.3) and total offense (256.3). And his last game arguably was his best. In the victory over Georgia Southern, Brown completed 28-of-39 passes for a career-high 372 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

In addition, the Panthers have one of the best red zone offenses in the country. In fact, they have scored on 36 of 38 possessions in the red zone this season (25 touchdowns, 11 field goals). Their 94.7 percent red zone conversion rate ranks second in the nation.

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome is a running and passing threat. A transfer from Maryland, Pigrome has completed 154-of-301 passes for 1,435 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He is the only player in the country with more than 117 pass attempts without an interception this season. He also has run for 316 yards with three touchdowns.

In addition, Western Kentucky has one of the best pass defenses in the nation. The Hilltoppers allow just 170.1 passing yards per game, which ranks seventh in the FBS. They also rank 11th in the nation in pass efficiency defense (113.41).

