It will be a battle of the ball-possession game of the Army Black Knights and the explosive offense of the West Virginia Mountaineers when the teams square off in the 2020 Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. Army (9-2) gets to continue its impressive season after Tennessee pulled out of the game, and the Black Knights averaged 281 rushing yards per game on their way to the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. The Mountaineers (5-4) have a top-notch defense and a pass-heavy offense led by quarterback Jarret Doege, but they face an Army defense that ranks second in the nation in total yards and points allowed.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are a 6.5-point favorite in the latest West Virginia vs. Army odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 41. Before you consider any Army vs. West Virginia picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters bowl season a sizzling 56-36 on all top-rated picks, returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on West Virginia vs. Army in the Liberty Bowl 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and betting trends for Army vs. West Virginia:

West Virginia vs. Army: Mountaineers -6.5

West Virginia vs. Army over-under: 41

West Virginia vs. Army moneyline: Mountaineers -280, Black Knights +230

WVU: RB Leddie Brown has rushed for at least 93 yards in six games.

ARMY: Six different players have led the team in rushing in a game this season.

Latest Odds: Army West Point Black Knights +6.5 Bet Now

Why West Virginia can cover



West Virginia is 8-3-1 against the spread in its last 12 games overall, and the Mountaineers' defense ranks fifth in the nation in total yards (297.2) and allows just over 20 points per game. It ranks 24th against the run, and Darius Stills and younger brother Dante Stills are game-wreckers up front. Darius, an All-American who has declared for the NFL Draft, has 3.5 sacks this season, while Dante has two. Akheem Mesidor leads the team with five takedowns.

The Mountaineers are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games after totaling less than 275 yards in their previous game, and the offense averages more than 422. Doege has thrown for 2,428 yards (averaging almost 278 per game) and 18 touchdowns, with just three interceptions. Winston Wright Jr. (45 catches for 528 yards) is his favorite target, and T.J. Simmons averages 18.2 yards per catch. Running back Leddie Brown has rushed for 945 yards and nine touchdowns.

Why Army can cover

Army is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight neutral-site games as an underdog, and the defense has been one of the best in FBS. It allows just over 271 yards and 14 points per game and has 18 takeaways. Linebacker Jon Rhattigan does it all, leading the team with 78 tackles, picking off two passes and recovering two fumbles. Jabari Moore has three of the team's 13 interceptions, and fellow cornerback Cameron Jones and safety Marquel Broughton have two.

The Black Knights are 5-1 ATS in their last six against Big 12 opponents, and the defense benefits from a potent running game that bleeds the clock. The offense ranks fourth in the nation in rushing yards, and Army has six rushers who have topped 250 yards. Quarterbacks Tyhier Tyler (502 yards) and Christian Anderson (401) run the triple-option featuring Jakobi Buchanan (474) and Tyrell Robinson (424) and short-yardage specialist Sandon McCoy (10 TDs).

How to make West Virginia vs. Army picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, suggesting turnovers will be a factor in a defensive battle. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 70 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Army vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread hits over 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the West Virginia vs. Army spread to back, all from the advanced model on a 56-36 run on its top-rated college football picks this season.