The Mid-American Conference's brief season comes to a close Friday night when the 23rd-ranked Buffalo Bulls face the Ball State Cardinals for the 2020 MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit. The Bulls (5-0) have dominated the MAC this season, leading the nation in scoring offense (51.8 points per game) and rushing yards (344.2 per contest). The Cardinals (5-1) have won five straight but face an uphill battle against the Bulls and will continue to be without top rusher Caleb Huntley, who has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Ball State vs. Buffalo: Bulls -13.5

Ball State vs. Buffalo over-under: 67.5

Ball State vs. Buffalo money line: Cardinals +425, Bulls -600

Ball State: WR Justin Hall has at least seven receptions in five straight games.

Buffalo: RB Kevin Marks has at least 90 yards in the past four games, leading the team in rushing twice.

Why Buffalo can cover



Buffalo is 7-0 against the spread in its last seven after totaling more than 450 yards in its previous game, and the Bulls put up 507 (428 on the ground) in a 56-7 win against Akron. Jaret Patterson ran for 105 to top 1,000 in just five games after coming up a yard short of 1,800 in 2019. He also has scored 18 times and averages 8.3 yards per carry. Marks had a career-best 182 yards against the Zips and is averaging 7.5 per attempt for the season.

The Bulls are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games overall, and quarterback Kyle Vantrease doesn't throw it often but completes 60 percent of his passes and averages 9.7 yards per attempt. The Bulls have three receivers who average more than 17.5 yards per catch, with Antonio Nunn posting a team-high 20 receptions for 353 yards. Defensively, Buffalo allows 21 points per game and has 12 sacks, led by end Malcolm Koonce with four, and nine takeaways in the five games.

Why Ball State can cover

Ball State is 6-0 against the spread in its last six games as an underdog, and the offense puts up 457.8 yards and scores 33.7 points per game. Senior Drew Plitt stepped up with Huntley missing the final three games, and he has thrown for 1,674 yards and 13 TDs, completing more than 66 percent of his throws. Receiver Justin Hall is a playmaker, and he has 896 total yards after posting 175 receiving yards and two scores in a 30-27 win against Western Michigan.

The Cardinals are 4-0 ATS in their last four Friday games, and Plitt has other options on the outside, with Yo'Heinz Tyler (team-high six TDs) and Antwan Davis combining for 63 receptions. Sophomore Tye Evans will continue to fill in for Huntley, and he has rushed for 250 yards in four games. He has at least 60 in three of them. Defensively, the Cardinals yield 27.5 points per game and have 11 takeaways in just six games, led by safety Bryce Cosby with two.

