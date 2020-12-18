One team has dominated the Mountain West Conference, while the other is looking to continue its impressive program turnaround when Boise State takes on No. 24 San Jose State in Saturday's 2020 Mountain West Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. ET at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Boise State has won three MWC title games since the game's inception in 2013, while San Jose State went 1-11 just two years ago and has never played in the title game.

San Jose State enters Saturday with a 6-0 record, while Boise State is 5-1. The Broncos are favored by 6.5 points in the latest San Jose State vs. Boise State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 55.5. Before making any Boise State vs. San Jose State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 54-34 on all top-rated picks through 15 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning $600. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boise State vs. San Jose State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for San Jose State vs. Boise State:

Boise State vs. San Jose State spread: Boise State -6.5

Boise State vs. San Jose State over-under: 55.5 points

Boise State vs. San Jose State money line: Boise State -240, San Jose State +200

BSU: The Broncos have won three straight games since being hammered 51-17 by then-No. 9 BYU on Nov. 6.

SJS: The Spartans' last winning record was in 2012 -- their final season in the WAC before joining the Mountain West

Latest Odds: San Jose State Spartans +6.5 Bet Now

Why Boise State can cover

The Broncos have continued to have COVID-19 issues all season and played short-handed -- only two quarterbacks suited up -- during last week's 17-9 win in the snow at Wyoming.

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 929 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions to key an offense averaging a Mountain West-leading 36.2 points per game. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir has 46 receptions for 634 yards and six touchdowns.

Why San Jose State can cover

Just two years after going 1-11, San Jose State is trying to beat Boise State for the first time in 15 attempts. The Spartans also are attempting to start 7-0 for the first time since the school's 1939 squad went unbeaten in 13 contests.

San Jose State is averaging 30.3 points per game on offense while limiting opponents to 17.5 points per game. Spartans quarterback Nick Starkel, an Arkansas transfer, has passed for 1,453 yards and 13 touchdowns and been intercepted just four times. Defensive end Cade Hall, who has a team-leading eight sacks this season, earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors.

How to make Boise State vs. San Jose State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the teams combining to throw for over 500 yards. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boise State vs. San Jose State? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the San Jose State vs. Boise State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.