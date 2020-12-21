The Appalachian State Mountaineers will look to stay perfect in bowl games when they kick off the bowl season against the North Texas Mean Green in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday. Since moving to Division I in 2014, the Mountaineers have won all five bowl games they have played in, including last year's 31-17 win over UAB in the New Orleans Bowl. Appalachian State (8-3) finished second in the Sun Belt Conference with a 6-2 record. North Texas (4-5), meanwhile, was fourth in the Conference USA West Division at 3-4. The Mean Green will be without senior wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who has declared for the NFL Draft.

Kickoff in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl from Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Mountaineers are 21-point favorites in the latest Appalachian State vs. North Texas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 65.5. Before making any North Texas vs. Appalachian State picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 54-34 on all top-rated picks through 15 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on App. State vs. North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for North Texas vs. App. State:

Appalachian State vs. North Texas spread: Appalachian State -21

Appalachian State vs. North Texas over-under: 65.5 points

Appalachian State vs. North Texas money line: Appalachian State -1100, North Texas +700

AS: Is one of just three programs to have won eight or more games in each of the last six seasons. The other two are Alabama and Clemson

NT: When rushing for 150 or more yards, the Mean Green are 23-8 under coach Seth Littrell

Latest Odds: North Texas Mean Green +21 Bet Now

Why Appalachian State can cover



The Mountaineers are used to winning and are averaging 10.3 wins per season over the past six years. Some of that success is due to the play of senior quarterback Zac Thomas, who has completed 178 of 275 passes (64.7 percent) for 2,075 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He has also been intercepted 11 times, but has a rating of 142.9. He has also rushed for two scores. In a win over Troy on Nov. 28, Thomas completed 22 of 29 passes (75.9 percent) for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

Also leading the offense is sophomore running back Camerun Peoples, who has two 100-plus rushing games this season. For the year, Peoples has carried 146 times for 807 yards (5.5 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has three receptions for 15 yards. His best game was a 27-carry, 178-yard and one-touchdown performance against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 21.

Why North Texas can cover

Despite that, the Mountaineers are not a lock to cover the Appalachian State vs. North Texas spread. That's because the Mean Green can light up the scoreboard and enter play averaging 35.1 points per game, 24th-best in FBS. Senior running back Deandre Torrey leads the team in rushing, carrying 113 times for 656 yards (5.8 average) and six touchdowns. He has two 100-plus rushing games, including a 13-carry, 143-yard and two-touchdown performance against Middle Tennessee State on Oct. 17.

North Texas' top weapon in the passing game was Darden. But looking to step up is sophomore wide receiver Deonte Simpson, who has 25 receptions for 517 yards (20.7 average) and four touchdowns. He is coming off a four-reception, 103-yard and one-touchdown performance against UTEP. His best game was on Oct. 3 against Southern Mississippi. In that game, he made five catches for 113 yards (22.6 average) and a score.

How to make Appalachian State vs. North Texas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Appalachian State running backs will rush for well over 200 yards and two scores, while North Texas quarterback Jason Bean will throw for more than 200 yards and two scores. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Texas vs. Appalachian State? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Appalachian State vs. North Texas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its FBS college football picks over the past four seasons, and find out.