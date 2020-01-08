2020 National Championship Game odds, spread: Clemson vs. LSU picks, predictions from expert who's 10-5

Perhaps the most anticipated game of the College Football Playoff era takes place on Monday, Jan. 13 in a clash for the national title between two undefeated teams. Top-seed LSU (14-0) takes on third-seed Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship to conclude the season. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The ACC-champion Tigers (14-0) seek their third national championship of the playoff era and fourth overall. They are gunning for back-to-back titles after routing Alabama in last year's championship, and Clemson earned its bid with a 29-23 comeback win over Ohio State in the semifinals. The SEC-champion Tigers are in the four-team playoff for the first time and seek their first national title since 2007.

LSU is a 5.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 69.5 in the latest Clemson vs. LSU odds.

College Football Playoff National Championship spread: LSU -5.5

College Football Playoff National Championship over-under: 69.5 points

College Football Playoff National Championship money line: LSU -229, Clemson +185

CLEM: Tigers have covered the spread in 10 of their last 11 postseason games.

LSU: Tigers have covered the spread in four consecutive neutral-site games.

Why LSU can cover the spread

Hunt knows LSU has a chance to finish one of the most impressive seasons this decade by knocking off the defending national champions. With an undefeated campaign and a national title, the SEC Tigers would duplicate Clemson's feat of last season.

LSU has had just three single-digit victories and was pushed to the wire just twice, in a 45-38 Week 2 win at Texas and in a 23-20 home win over Auburn.

Led by Heisman winner Joe Burrow, the nation's top-ranked offense (48.9 points per game) appears to be getting stronger as the season wears on. Burrow threw for 493 yards and a record seven touchdowns as LSU's offense picked apart Oklahoma's defense on the way to a 49-14 halftime lead.

Why Clemson can cover the spread

Even so, the top-seeded Tigers are far from assured of covering the LSU vs. Clemson spread in the College Football Playoff National Championship 2020. The ACC Tigers have beaten Alabama in two of the past three national title games and currently hold an FBS-best winning streak of 29 games.

They overcame a 16-0 deficit against Ohio State behind a sterling defensive effort in the second half and a game-changing performance by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who shined in last year's National Championship as a true freshman.

Lawrence led a 94-yard scoring drive, hitting Travis Etienne with a 34-yard pass for the lead with 1:49 left. Nolan Turner stopped Ohio State's last drive with an end zone interception with 37 seconds remaining.

