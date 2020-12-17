One of the country's top uncommitted running backs, Armoni Goodwin, announced Wednesday that he plans to sign with LSU, adding to a productive early National Signing Day for the defending national champions. Goodwin is considered the No. 5 running back and No. 94 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, making him the 10th top-100 player in the Tigers' class.
Goodwin, a four-star prospect, chose LSU over Auburn, which is in the midst of a coaching search following the firing of Gus Malzahn. The 5-foot-8 Goodwin ran for 1,424 yards and 18 touchdowns at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama, this year.
Despite having two four-star prospects flip to Alabama on Wednesday, the Tigers entered the evening with a top-five class in hand. Goodwin is the second running back in the group, joining four-star prospect Kevontre Bradford. At just 5-foot-8, Goodwin compares to former Memphis star and current Rams running back Darrell Henderson, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, who wrote the following scouting report:
Compact back who's undersized from a height standpoint but owns good bulk and a stout build relative to listed size. Junior year in 2019 cut short three games in by significant knee injury (ACL, MCL). Bounced back as a senior in 2020. Flashed impressive burst and acceleration. Shows consistent top-end speed to hit the long ball, supported by verified sub-11.00 100 speed. Hits the hole hard. Difficult to find in traffic because of low center of gravity, and finishes runs thanks to that leverage. Naturally low pad level also fosters above-average balance. Deftly slips through creases too small for big backs. Dangerous cutback runner. Short-limbed with an unorthodox gait so top end at times may not reflect verified speed. Lacks desired pass-catching reps. Physical ceiling is limited. Speedy hole-puncher with higher workload capability than you may expect relative to listed size. Projects to high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential.