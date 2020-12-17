One of the country's top uncommitted running backs, Armoni Goodwin, announced Wednesday that he plans to sign with LSU, adding to a productive early National Signing Day for the defending national champions. Goodwin is considered the No. 5 running back and No. 94 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, making him the 10th top-100 player in the Tigers' class.

Goodwin, a four-star prospect, chose LSU over Auburn, which is in the midst of a coaching search following the firing of Gus Malzahn. The 5-foot-8 Goodwin ran for 1,424 yards and 18 touchdowns at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama, this year.

Want more college football in your life? Listen below and subscribe to the Cover 3 College Football podcast for top-notch insight and analysis beyond the gridiron.

Despite having two four-star prospects flip to Alabama on Wednesday, the Tigers entered the evening with a top-five class in hand. Goodwin is the second running back in the group, joining four-star prospect Kevontre Bradford. At just 5-foot-8, Goodwin compares to former Memphis star and current Rams running back Darrell Henderson, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, who wrote the following scouting report: