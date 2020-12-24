Teams looking to finish on a high note clash when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors meet the Houston Cougars in the 2020 New Mexico Bowl on Thursday. The game is being played in Frisco, Texas, due to travel restrictions in New Mexico because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii (4-4) placed fifth in the Mountain West Conference and is making its third consecutive bowl appearance and fourth in five years. Houston (3-4) placed sixth in the American Athletic Conference at 3-3 and is playing in its 14th bowl over the past 18 seasons.

Kickoff from Toyota Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 10-point favorites in the latest Hawaii vs. Houston odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 59.5. Before making any Houston vs. Hawaii picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters bowl season a sizzling 55-35 on all top-rated picks, returning over $500. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawaii vs. Houston in the New Mexico Bowl 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Houston vs. Hawaii:

Hawaii vs. Houston spread: Houston -10

Hawaii vs. Houston over-under: 59.5 points

Hawaii vs. Houston money line: Hawaii +310, Houston -400

HAW: Is one of just two Mountain West schools to have played every conference game on its schedule this season

HOU: The Cougars have had eight games cancelled, postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues

Latest Odds: Houston Cougars -9.5 Bet Now

Why Houston can cover



The Cougars have a veteran presence at quarterback as junior Clayton Tune will become just the sixth QB in school history to start in multiple bowl games. Tune started at quarterback in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl against Army. For the season, Tune has been sharp, completing 150 of 247 passes (60.7 percent) for 1,832 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times, but has a rating of 134.7. He has also rushed 62 times for 269 yards (4.3 average) and five scores.

Senior running back Kyle Porter leads the Cougars' rushing attack. He has carried 96 times for 394 yards (4.1 average), both team highs, and four touchdowns. He also has 12 receptions for 92 yards (7.7 average) and a TD. His best game was a 20-carry, 94-yard performance against No. 14 BYU on Oct. 16. He also caught two passes for 16 yards in that game.

Why Hawaii can cover

Despite that, the Cougars are not a lock to cover the Hawaii vs. Houston spread. That's because the Rainbow Warriors are looking to finish with a .500 or better record in a third consecutive season and fourth time in five years. Hawaii is led by sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who leads the team in rushing and passing. He has completed 180 of 290 passes (62.1 percent) for 1,947 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been picked off six times and has a rating of 126.8. He has carried 108 times for 450 yards (4.2 average) and seven scores.

Also leading the offense is senior running back Calvin Turner, who is third on the team in rushing and first in receiving. He has carried 48 times for 271 yards (5.6 average) and four touchdowns. He has 29 receptions for 458 yards (15.8 average) and five scores. In the win over UNLV on Dec. 12, Turner carried six times for 55 yards and one TD, while catching two passes for 77 yards.

How to make Houston vs. Hawaii picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulations show the teams combining for almost 70 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Houston? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Houston vs. Hawaii spread to back, all from the advanced model on a 55-35 run on its top-rated college football picks this season.