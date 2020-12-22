The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will try to extend their six-game bowl winning streak when they take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in the 2020 New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday. Louisiana Tech's six-game bowl winning run is the longest active mark in the country. The Bulldogs (5-4) split their last two games, closing with a 52-10 loss to TCU, after four straight games were postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. The Eagles (7-5) lost three of their last four, wrapping up with a 34-26 loss to Appalachian State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern: Eagles -5.5

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern over-under: 48.5

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern money line: Bulldogs +180, Eagles -220

LT: WR Smoke Harris has at least five receptions in five of his seven starts.

GSU: RB Logan Wright has 229 yards and three TDs over the past three games.

Why Georgia Southern can cover



Georgia Southern is 5-2 against the spread in its past seven non-conference games, and the Eagles rely heavily on one of the nation's most relentless running games. They pound out 260.5 yards per game on the ground, ranking seventh in the nation. Quarterback Shai Werts is the leader with 649 rushing yards, but he missed the previous two games with a shoulder injury. He could be back under center for his final game with Georgia Southern.

The Eagles, who have covered the spread in their last five against a team with a winning record, should move the ball no matter who is at QB. Running backs Logan Wright (565 yards) and Gerald Green (336) average more than 6.0 yards per carry, and the Bulldogs allow 184.6 rushing yards per game (88th in FBS). The Louisiana Tech offense ranks 113th in the nation in total yards (325.1), while the Eagles defense ranks 19th (333.5) and has 22 takeaways.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Louisiana Tech is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight bowl games, and the Bulldogs scored 79 points in the two games before the loss to TCU. The Eagles' weakness on defense is against the pass (50th in FBS), so quarterback Aaron Allen should find some holes. Allen is filling in for the injured Luke Anthony, who broke his leg on Dec. 12.

Top receiver Adrian Hardy and main running back Justin Henderson opted out to pursue the NFL draft, but others have stepped up. Israel Tucker has taken over in the backfield and has 525 yards, and he went for 161 against North Texas earlier this month. Smoke Harris (team-high 35 catches) is an asset, and Cee Jay Powell has 17 catches over the past four games. The Tech defense has 15 sacks and 14 takeaways, led by Bee Jay Williamson's three picks.

