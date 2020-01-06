2020 NFL Draft: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III becomes latest Crimson Tide star to declare

Monday was a busy day at Alabama with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announcing that he is entering the draft while wide receiver DeVonta Smith announced that he is staying with the Crimson Tide. Monday night brought even more NFL Draft news out of Tuscaloosa. Junior wide receiver Henry Ruggs III announced via Instagram that he will bypass his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I want to start this off by thanking God," he wrote. "Without him, none of this would be possible. To my family I am forever grateful for your unwavering supports. To my friends, teammates, coaching staff and the University of Alabama, thank you for helping me become the man I am today."

Ruggs caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior in 2019, had 286 yards on kickoff returns and two carries for 75 yards and one touchdown. His successful junior season came on the heels of a breakout sophomore campaign in 2018 that saw the 6-foot, 190-pounder catch 46 passes for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ruggs is ranked No. 13 overall in the latest CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings, and is ranked third among wide receivers behind fellow Alabama early entrant Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Ryan Wilson recently published an updated mock draft that has Ruggs being drafted No. 19 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ruggs is the fifth member of the Crimson Tide to declare early the NFL. He joins Tagovailoa, Jeudy, offensive lineman Jedrick Wills and defensive back Xavier McKinney. Smith, linebacker Dylan Moses and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood announced their intentions to stay in school, and running back Najee Harris hasn't made his decision public yet.