2020 NFL Draft: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III becomes latest Crimson Tide star to declare
Ruggs had 746 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2019 season
Monday was a busy day at Alabama with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announcing that he is entering the draft while wide receiver DeVonta Smith announced that he is staying with the Crimson Tide. Monday night brought even more NFL Draft news out of Tuscaloosa. Junior wide receiver Henry Ruggs III announced via Instagram that he will bypass his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
"I want to start this off by thanking God," he wrote. "Without him, none of this would be possible. To my family I am forever grateful for your unwavering supports. To my friends, teammates, coaching staff and the University of Alabama, thank you for helping me become the man I am today."
Ruggs caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior in 2019, had 286 yards on kickoff returns and two carries for 75 yards and one touchdown. His successful junior season came on the heels of a breakout sophomore campaign in 2018 that saw the 6-foot, 190-pounder catch 46 passes for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Ruggs is ranked No. 13 overall in the latest CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings, and is ranked third among wide receivers behind fellow Alabama early entrant Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Ryan Wilson recently published an updated mock draft that has Ruggs being drafted No. 19 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ruggs is the fifth member of the Crimson Tide to declare early the NFL. He joins Tagovailoa, Jeudy, offensive lineman Jedrick Wills and defensive back Xavier McKinney. Smith, linebacker Dylan Moses and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood announced their intentions to stay in school, and running back Najee Harris hasn't made his decision public yet.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 LendingTree Bowl odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's 2020 LendingTree Bowl 10,000 times.
-
UL vs. Miami (OH), LendingTree Bowl pick
The penultimate game of the 2019 season will take place Monday night in Mobile, Alabama
-
Top Picks: LendingTree Bowl, NBA bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
LSU vs. Clemson title game sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the national title game between LSU and Clemson...
-
Faith surrounds Tagovailoa's NFL choice
Did Alabama's star quarterback make the right decision? Only time will tell
-
Who will be Bama's next starting QB?
Tua Tagovailoa's departure leaves an important hole for Nick Saban to fill behind center
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Rose Bowl: Oregon slides past Wisconsin
No. 6 Oregon started hot, cooled off in a major way and finished in a flury to beat No. 8 Wisconsin
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game