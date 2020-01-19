2020 NFL Draft: Clemson's do-everything defender Isaiah Simmons decides to leave school early
The Clemson defense is losing its Superman
One of the most talented and versatile players in the country is moving on. Clemson linebacker/safety/cornerback/edge rusher/history professor/superhero Isaiah Simmons announced Saturday he is entering the 2020 NFL Draft.
"From the moment I arrived at Clemson, I was overwhelmed by the number of individuals who committed themselves to my development, both as a football player and as a man. That commitment was a direct result of the culture created by Coach Dabo Swinney and Coach Brent Venables, without a doubt, the best coaches in the country." Simmons wrote. "I will never be able to thank them enough for placing their trust in me and honoring their pledge to mold me into an elite athlete.
"It's time for me to take the next step in my journey. Today, it is with great humility and gratitude that I announced that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. While I am incredibly excited about the opportunities and challenges that await me, please know that a part of my heart will always remain here in Clemson, South Carolina."
To say that Simmons will be difficult to replace is an understatement. Simmons finished the 2019 season with 102 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions, another eight passes broken up, a forced fumble, and he probably could have caught 25 passes if Clemson felt like lining him up at receiver, too. Alas, he needed a snap off once in a while.
For an idea of how versatile and effective Simmons was, check out this tweet from ESPN's Field Yates detailing how Simmons was used.
It's that talent and versatility that will almost certainly see Simmons drafted in the top 10 of this spring's NFL Draft. In an era where defenses need to be able to adapt to so many different things at once, Simmons might be the prototype of the future.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arrest warrant rescinded for Beckham Jr.
Beckham created controversy during the postgame celebration following LSU's national title...
-
Seven CFP bowls post low attendance
Midway through the contract, the seven CFP bowls dipped to a combined low this season
-
Harsh NCAA penalties unlikely for LSU
LSU continues to investigate the aftermath of its College Football Playoff National Championship...
-
Etienne returning for senior season
The two-time ACC Player of The Year might have surprised some people with his choice
-
LSU TE Moss declares for NFL Draft
Moss caught two touchdowns in the College Football Playoff National Championship win over Clemson
-
Ex-Browns OC Monken to join Georgia
Monken has extensive college experience, including serving as Southern Miss coach for three...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game