2020 NFL Draft: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault declares as potential first-round pick
Shenault's size, speed and yards after catch ability will make him a coveted wide receiver prospect
Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault has done what many figured he would and declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. He is among the first underclassmen wideouts to declare in what projects to be a loaded class for pass-catchers.
"First and foremost, I want to thank all of my friends, family and all those who helped me get where I am today," Shenault said in a statement. "I took in a lot of wisdom and knowledge from all of you and used it to make me a better man on and off the field. I'm blessed to be in the position I am today and I know my dad would be proud of the foundation I left as I pursue my dream of playing at the next level and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft."
"Laviska Shenault represented our relentless culture and was one of the most dynamic, dominant and versatile players that I have ever coached," Buffs coach Mel Tucker said. "He embodies the true 'show me, don't tell me' competitive spirit. I look forward to watching him develop and compete at the elite level and thank him for his contributions on and off the field. Once a Buff, always a Buff."
Shenault finished the 2019 season with a team-best 764 yards. He also had six total touchdowns, including four receiving and two rushing. Despite missing three games a season ago, he still had more than 1,000 yards receiving along with six touchdowns in 2018, garnering numerous All-American accolades.
The junior's combination of size (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), speed and versatility, both as a pass catcher and ball carrier, should make him one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects for the upcoming draft. His biggest drawback has been nagging injuries, so if he can stay healthy, he should have a lot of value and could even hear his name called on Day 1.
Shenault is rated as the No. 20 overall player in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings, and CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Shenault projected as the No. 26 overall pick in the first round to the Buffalo Bills in his latest mock draft.
