2020 NFL Draft: Florida CB and potential first-round pick CJ Henderson forgoing bowl game to enter draft class
Henderson was a force on the outside for the Gators all season long
Another potential first-round NFL draft pick has announced he is departing college football early. Florida cornerback CJ Henderson will forgo his final year of eligibility to move on to the next level. In doing so, Henderson announced that he would not be playing in whatever bowl game the Gators will participate in. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm projects that Florida will play Virginia in the Orange Bowl.
Henderson's full announcement, via his Twitter account, can be seen below. The junior thanks the program, his coaches and teammates in what was not a surprising decision:
Henderson's chances of being a first-round prospect are strong. He is ranked as the 25th overall player in the upcoming draft-eligible pool by CBS Sports. Ryan Wilson has Henderson going No. 24 overall to the Minnesota Vikings in his latest projections. Barring an injury or an unforeseen event, Henderson should be one of the first corners to hear his name called next spring.
This past season, Henderson led the Gators with 11 passes broken up in nine games. That ties the total number of pass deflections he accumulated in his first two seasons. He missed three games early in the season due to an ankle injury.
