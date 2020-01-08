2020 NFL Draft: Georgia QB Jake Fromm skipping senior season with Bulldogs to enter pros

Jake Fromm has thrown his last pass as the offensive leader of the Georgia Bulldogs. The junior quarterback announced Wednesday that he will be skipping his final year of eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

"This process and decision has been unbelievably difficult," Fromm wrote in a statement. "But through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. It is with both a humbled and excited heart that I announce this, and I can assure you that this decision was not based on anything other than what I strongly believe is god's will for my life."

Fromm has been Georgia's starting QB for most of the past three seasons. He began the 2017 season as the backup to Jacob Eason but took over the starting role following an injury Eason suffered in the season-opener. From there, he helped lead Georgia to an SEC title and College Football Playoff berth, where the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the title game. Georgia did not win the SEC in 2018 or 2019 but did reach the conference championship and Sugar Bowl each season. In his career as a starter, Fromm and the Bulldogs went 35-7.

Fromm threw for 8,236 yards and 78 touchdowns in his Georgia career, finishing fourth all time at Georgia in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns.

Fromm is currently the No. 5 QB in the 2020 Draft class per CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson. Ironically enough, he's two spots below his former teammate Eason.