2020 NFL Draft: Georgia star RB D'Andre Swift to skip senior season and enter pros
Swift is the third Georgia player to declare early for the NFL
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift will forgo his senior season with the Bulldogs program and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The junior announced his intentions in a Twitter post on Friday afternoon. Swift, a former five-star prospect in the Class of 2017 from Philadelphia, rushed for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 while adding 216 receiving yards and one touchdown catch. He had 1,049 rushing yards and found the end zone 10 times as a sophomore in 2018 -- his first season as the every-down back in the Bulldogs offense.
"Ever since I can remember, my parents have always taught me to follow my dreams," he wrote. "As a kid from Philly, my dream was to go to Athens and be a student-athlete at the University of Georgia. My time as a member of the UGA football family and a member of the student body has been great."
Swift is the top-ranked running back in the latest CBS Sports 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings, and is ranked 16th overall. The combination of his 5-foot-9, 215-pound frame, shiftiness in space and top-end speed makes him one of the most sought-after draft-eligible players in the country.
Where does Georgia go from here? Redshirt freshman Zamir White had 408 yards and three touchdowns this season, and sophomore James Cook added 188 yards and two more scores. White was a five-star prospect and the No. 9 overall player in the Class of 2018, while Cook was a four-star according to the 247Sports Composite in the same class, which finished No. 1 overall.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Nevada vs. Ohio, Potato Bowl pick
The Wolf Pack and Bobcats are your Friday afternoon college football entertainment
-
Jones, Chizik among Miss. St. candidates
Moorhead was fired by the Bulldogs on Friday after just two seasons in Starkville
-
Tide LB Dylan Moses returning in 2020
The 2019 season was derailed for Moses after suffering a knee injury in camp
-
2020 Idaho Potato Bowl odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Chase Young declares for 2020 NFL Draft
Young was the centerpiece of the rejuvenated Buckeyes defense in 2019
-
Florida lands former Miami 5-star RB
Lingard entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 30
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Rose Bowl: Oregon slides past Wisconsin
No. 6 Oregon started hot, cooled off in a major way and finished in a flury to beat No. 8 Wisconsin
-
Nevada vs. Ohio live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Nevada vs. Ohio football game