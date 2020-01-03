2020 NFL Draft: Georgia star RB D'Andre Swift to skip senior season and enter pros

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift will forgo his senior season with the Bulldogs program and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The junior announced his intentions in a Twitter post on Friday afternoon. Swift, a former five-star prospect in the Class of 2017 from Philadelphia, rushed for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 while adding 216 receiving yards and one touchdown catch. He had 1,049 rushing yards and found the end zone 10 times as a sophomore in 2018 -- his first season as the every-down back in the Bulldogs offense.

"Ever since I can remember, my parents have always taught me to follow my dreams," he wrote. "As a kid from Philly, my dream was to go to Athens and be a student-athlete at the University of Georgia. My time as a member of the UGA football family and a member of the student body has been great."

Swift is the top-ranked running back in the latest CBS Sports 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings, and is ranked 16th overall. The combination of his 5-foot-9, 215-pound frame, shiftiness in space and top-end speed makes him one of the most sought-after draft-eligible players in the country.

Where does Georgia go from here? Redshirt freshman Zamir White had 408 yards and three touchdowns this season, and sophomore James Cook added 188 yards and two more scores. White was a five-star prospect and the No. 9 overall player in the Class of 2018, while Cook was a four-star according to the 247Sports Composite in the same class, which finished No. 1 overall.