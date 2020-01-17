2020 NFL Draft: LSU LB K'Lavon Chaisson the latest Tiger to decide to turn pro early

LSU redshirt sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson announced on Twitter on Friday that he will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. He is the eighth member of the national champion Tigers to leave school early to prepare for the pros.

Chaisson registered 60 tackles, 13.5 of which were for a loss, and had 6.5 sacks in 13 games in 2019. He added six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

"As I look back on the past three years and reminisce on all of the unforgettable memories and meaningful relationships, I can honestly say that my time at LSU was greater than I could have imagined -- an experience I wouldn't trade for anything," he wrote. "I arrived at Baton Rouge as a wide-eyed boy with the intentions of becoming the best football player and teammate that I could be. To me, the purple and gold signified more than celebratory colors. I represented strength and victory, a legacy that spans a century. I wore the colors with a single objective: to make my family proud."

Chaisson joins running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry and Saahdiq Charles, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, linebackers Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips, and defensive back Grant Delpit as players who have declared early.

Chaisson is the No. 24 overall prospect and fourth-ranked edge rusher in the latest CBS Sports 2020 NFL Draft player rankings. CBS NFL draft writer Chris Trapasso recently listed Chaisson as the No. 17 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys in his latest mock draft.