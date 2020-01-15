2020 NFL Draft: LSU star DB Grant Delpit declares for pros as potential first-round pick

LSU safety Grant Delpit plans to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft, the Tigers defensive standout announced Wednesday on Twitter. The 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner is considered a potential first-round pick after racking up 199 tackles and eight interceptions in his three seasons with the Tigers.

The announcement comes two days after Delpit capped his collegiate career with a national championship in the city where he lived until Hurricane Katrina displaced his family when he was 6 years old. Delpit battled an ankle injury late in the season that kept him from playing to his full potential, but he still finished with six tackles and a sack in the Tigers' 42-25 win over Clemson.

"I will carry the joy and excitement of this season with me forever," Delpit wrote in the Twitter post announcing his decision.

Losing Delpit will be a considerable blow for LSU, albeit one the Tigers likely expected. Freshman Maurice Hampton started in Delpit's place for a November game against Arkansas as Delpit was battling the aforementioned ankle injury. Hampton, who also plans to play baseball at LSU, recorded six tackles against the Razorbacks and ended the season listed second on the team's depth chart at strong safety. Four-star safety prospect Jordan Toles is also signed as part of LSU's 2020 recruiting class.

Delpit is ranked ninth in the CBS Sports 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings, and is currently projected as the No. 31 overall selection by the San Francisco 49ers in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports expert Ryan Wilson.