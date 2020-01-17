2020 NFL Draft: LSU TE Thaddeus Moss, son of NFL legend Randy Moss, declares for pros

Another member of the Moss family will be aiming to make a name for himself in the NFL, and this one is coming off a stellar performance on college football's biggest stage. LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of NFL legend Randy Moss, announced on Twitter on Friday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Moss caught five passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night in New Orleans. He hauled in 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns during his junior season in Baton Rouge.

"I am blessed and humbled to address this to you," he wrote. "This season has been an amazing experience. Memories have been created to last a lifetime with a team of individuals I will never forget. Thankful for my teammates, my brothers, for giving their all beside me. The ride we've shared since August has been a dream come true."

Moss is the ninth member of LSU's championship team to declare early for the NFL draft. He joins running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry and Saahdiq Charles, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, linebackers, K'Lavon Chaisson, Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips and defensive back Grant Delpit as players who intend to go through the draft process this winter.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder from Charlotte, North Carolina, isn't currently listed among the top five tight end prospects on the latest CBS 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings. But his stellar performance in the national title game coupled with athleticism that will impress NFL scouts could make him one of the prospects who shoots up the draft boards during the pre-draft process.