2020 NFL Draft: Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins declares after 2,000-yard rushing season

Ohio State fell to Clemson on Saturday night 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal, and now it has lost one of its playmakers to the next level. Running back J.K. Dobbins will forgo his final season of eligibility and has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Thank you for everything," he wrote on Twitter. "Coming to Ohio State from Texas has been nothing short of a dream. I've built relationships that will last me a lifetime at this great university. I've created bonds with my brothers on the teams for the past three years that will never be broken."

The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder from La Grange, Texas, rushed for 2,003 yards 21 touchdowns on 301 carries for the Big Ten champion Buckeyes this season. He rushed for 1,053 the year prior as a sophomore and 1,403 as a true freshman in 2017.

"I want to thank all of my coaches that have really made me the man that I am today," he wrote. "I want to thank coach [Urban] Meyer and [running backs] coach [Tony] Alford for coming all the way to a small town in Texas to give me an opportunity to play at the greatest university in the world. Over these past three years I've grown to love coach Alford like a father. Thank you coach stud for pushing me incredibly hard each and every day. I want to thank coach [Ryan] Day for being such a role model for me and making the 2019 season so special."

Here's a look at Dobbins' numbers during his three-year career in Columbus:

Year Carries Yards Touchdowns 2017 194 1,403 7 2018 230 1,053 10 2019 301

2,003 21

Dobbins is ranked as the No. 55 overall player in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings, and fourth among running backs.

"Buckeye Nation, thank you for the incredible memories," Dobbins wrote. "I will love you guys more than you will ever know."