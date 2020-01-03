2020 NFL Draft: Ohio State star DE Chase Young declares as potential top-five pick
Young was the centerpiece of the rejuvenated Buckeyes defense in 2019
The Ohio State defense transformed from a punchline to a power in 2019 due in large part to the play of junior EDGE rusher Chase Young. It'll have to look somewhere else for that punch in 2020. Young, a 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist, announced on Twitter that he will be forgoing his senior season and will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
"I am extremely grateful to everyone who helped me make it to this point," he wrote. "I give thanks and praise to God for blessing me with the ability to play football and the opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself. I love my family and am forever thankful for the unconditional love and support they have given me my entire life. I also couldn't be more grateful to my coaches for all their leadership and constantly challenging me to get better. I wouldn't be here without them. Finally, I can't say enough about my teammates, who are the hardest working guys I've ever known. They will always be my brothers."
Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks in 2019 despite missing two games due to a suspension for receiving improper benefits prior to last season's Rose Bowl. He had 46 total tackles -- 21 of which were for a loss -- forced six fumbles, had seven quarterback hurries and broke up three passes. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting with 643 points, and tallied the second-most first-place votes among all contenders (20).
Young is the top-ranked player in the CBS Sports 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings, and was recently slated as the second overall pick to the Washington Redskins in CBS Sports NFL writer Ryan Wilson's updated mock draft.
