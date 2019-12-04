2020 NFL Draft: Penn State defensive end and projected first-round pick Yetur Gross-Matos declares
Gross-Matos led the Nittany Lions in sacks in each of the past two seasons
As the exodus of draft-eligible college football begins, one name you might hear on Day 1 has announced he, too, is leaving early. On his Twitter account, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos announced that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and move on to the next level. He is expected to play in the Nittany Lions' upcoming bowl game.
Gross-Matos led Penn State with 8.5 sacks on the season, following up a team-best eight sacks for the Nittany Lions a season ago. Two of Gross-Matos' sacks this season came in Penn State's 28-17 loss to Ohio State. Though Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young was the star of the game, Gross-Matos ended up making an even bigger name for himself as well. The decision comes in the wake of two other big names from Penn State -- tight end Pat Freiermuth and offensive lineman Michael Menet -- announcing their intentions to come back to college in 2020.
Now that's in the draft pool, expect Gross-Matos' name to be listed among the top edge rushers in the draft. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Gross-Matos going No. 29 overall to the Seattle Seahawks in his latest mock draft. Additionally, Gross-Matos is listed as the third-best edge rusher available.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will we have new blood in the CFP?
LSU has also never been in the four-team field, but the Tigers are hardly disenfranchised
-
The 2019 Bottom 25 Playoff is set
Anybody can rank the 25 best teams, only The Bottom 25 ranks the worst
-
Utah vs. Oregon odds, Pac-12 picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Utah football.
-
Bowl projections: Gators shake up games
Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn are all on the move in the updated bowl...
-
CFP Rankings: Swinney gets his wish
Nobody is happier at Clemson's position in the CFP Rankings than Swinney, no matter what he...
-
CFP Rankings: Four make key moves
Adjustments in Tuesday night's penultimate CFP Rankings will affect the New Year's Six bowls
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game