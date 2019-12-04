2020 NFL Draft: Penn State defensive end and projected first-round pick Yetur Gross-Matos declares

As the exodus of draft-eligible college football begins, one name you might hear on Day 1 has announced he, too, is leaving early. On his Twitter account, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos announced that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and move on to the next level. He is expected to play in the Nittany Lions' upcoming bowl game.

Gross-Matos led Penn State with 8.5 sacks on the season, following up a team-best eight sacks for the Nittany Lions a season ago. Two of Gross-Matos' sacks this season came in Penn State's 28-17 loss to Ohio State. Though Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young was the star of the game, Gross-Matos ended up making an even bigger name for himself as well. The decision comes in the wake of two other big names from Penn State -- tight end Pat Freiermuth and offensive lineman Michael Menet -- announcing their intentions to come back to college in 2020.

Now that's in the draft pool, expect Gross-Matos' name to be listed among the top edge rushers in the draft. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Gross-Matos going No. 29 overall to the Seattle Seahawks in his latest mock draft. Additionally, Gross-Matos is listed as the third-best edge rusher available.