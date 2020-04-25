2020 NFL Draft picks by college team, conference: LSU ties all-time record, SEC on top for 14th straight year

For the 14th straight year, the SEC was the king of the NFL Draft. Given that a majority of college football's talent pool lies in the South, it shouldn't be a major surprise that the SEC led all conferences with 63 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. That falls just short of tying the league's own record of 64 selections in the draft set last season. However, 63 draft picks still put plenty of distance between the SEC and the Big Ten, which was second among conferences with 48 picks.

It was also a record-setting day for LSU. The reigning national champions led all teams with 14 draft picks, breaking the SEC record for most by a single team and tying Ohio State's 2004 class for the most by any program in a given year. Unique to the Tigers' draft class is that most of their selections came in the first two days with only four LSU players selected in Rounds 4-7.

Michigan and Ohio State tied for second with 10 selections each, while Alabama had nine. Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Utah each had seven. In all, 96 teams across all three divisions of the NCAA had at least one player selected.

Check out the breakdown by conferences and teams below though all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 NFL Draft by conference

SEC -- 63

Big Ten -- 48

Pac-12 -- 32

ACC -- 27

Big 12 -- 21

AAC -- 17

Conference USA -- 10

Mountain West -- 10

Independent -- 9

Sun Belt -- 7

FCS -- 6

Division II/III -- 3

MAC -- 2

2020 NFL Draft by college team