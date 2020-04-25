2020 NFL Draft picks by college team, school: SEC sets record for most selections through three rounds
LSU also tied the record for most draft picks through the first three rounds with 10 selections
On Friday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN's Paul Finebaum that the 2020 NFL Draft was more like the SEC draft with a couple of other teams sprinkled in. Indeed, the SEC dominated Round 1 with 15 selections, representing just under 50% of the picks.
Night 2 of the draft didn't deviate from that narrative. The SEC saw 25 more players selected on Friday evening, bringing the total number of draftees up to 40. That set a new record for the most all-time through three rounds. The previous record was held by, you guessed it, the SEC in 2013 with 40 picks through four rounds. Of those 40 players, Alabama and LSU combined for nearly half with 19 players selected. With 10 drafted players, LSU tied the 2015-16 Ohio State Buckeyes as the program with the most players drafted through three rounds. Of the SEC's 14 schools, only Ole Miss has been shutout so far.
More than 50 schools had at least one player drafted, including programs from the Football Championship Subdivision and the Division II ranks. However, one traditional draft day blue blood, Miami (FL), was shut out. But the theme for Rounds 2 and 3 was how deep this draft really is. Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins was the first player taken for the night and other well-established names like Jalen Hurts, J.K. Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Terrell Lewis all heard their name called.
Check out the breakdown by conferences and teams below as we head into the final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday:
2020 NFL Draft by conference
- SEC -- 40
- Big Ten -- 17
- Pac-12 -- 12
- Big 12 -- 12
- ACC -- 8
- AAC -- 5
- Mountain West -- 3
- Independent -- 3
- Sun Belt -- 2
- FCS -- 2
- Conference USA -- 1
- Division II/III -- 1
2020 NFL Draft by college team
- LSU -- 10
- Alabama -- 9
- Ohio State -- 7
- Clemson -- 4
- Florida -- 4
- Oklahoma -- 4
- TCU -- 4
- Utah -- 4
- Georgia -- 3
- Auburn -- 3
- Iowa -- 3
- Mississippi State -- 3
- Notre Dame -- 3
- Colorado -- 2
- Michigan -- 2
- Penn State -- 2
- South Carolina -- 2
- Texas -- 2
- USC -- 2
- Wisconsin -- 2
- Appalachian State -- 1
- Arkansas -- 1
- Arizona State -- 1
- Baylor -- 1
- Boise State -- 1
- Boston College -- 1
- Cal -- 1
- Charlotte -- 1
- Cincinnati -- 1
- Dayton -- 1
- Florida State -- 1
- Houston -- 1
- Kentucky -- 1
- Lenoir-Rhyne -- 1
- Louisiana -- 1
- Louisville -- 1
- Memphis -- 1
- Minnesota -- 1
- Missouri -- 1
- Oregon -- 1
- Southern Illinois -- 1
- Temple -- 1
- Tennessee -- 1
- Texas A&M -- 1
- Texas Tech -- 1
- UCLA -- 1
- UConn -- 1
- Utah State -- 1
- Vanderbilt -- 1
- Virginia Tech -- 1
- Wyoming -- 1
