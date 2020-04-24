2020 NFL Draft picks: Two-thirds of selections rated four-stars or higher as high school prospects

There were plenty of high school stars living out professional dreams on Thursday night

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and it provided plenty of familiar faces for fans who follow high school recruiting rankings. Four of the top seven picks in the draft were rated as five-star prospects in the 247Sports Composite, and two more -- including No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow of LSU -- were four-star prospects.

It wasn't all star power though. Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, a three-star prospect, was selected No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. The only player with fewer than three stars is former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who went No. 25 overall to the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk wasn't ranked coming out of high school and was ranked No. 136 among junior college players in 2018 out of Sierra College.

Here's a look at all of the star rankings of the 2020 first round NFL Draft picks.

2019 NFL Draft first round by recruiting rating 

  • 5-stars: 6
  • 4-stars: 15
  • 3-stars: 10
  • 2-stars: 0
  • 1-star: 0
  • Unranked: 1
Star-ratings for first round NFL Draft picks
NFL TeamPlayerSchoolStarsRank (year)
Joe Burrow, QBLSU4280 (2015)
Chase Young, DEOhio State57 (2017)
Jeff Okudah, CBOhio State58 (2017)
Andrew Thomas, OLGeorgia445 (2017)
Tua Tagovailoa, QBAlabama532 (2017)
Justin Herbert, QBOregon3659 (2016)
Derrick Brown, DLAuburn59 (2016)
Isaiah Simmons, LBClemson3451 (2016)
C.J. Henderson, CBFlorida4139 (2017)
Jedrick Wills, OLAlabama434 (2017)
Mekhi Becton, OLLouisville3405 (2017)
Henry Ruggs, WRAlabama475 (2017)
Tristan Wirfs, OLIowa4331 (2017)
Javon Kinlaw, DLSouth Carolina4341 (2016)
Jerry Jeudy, WRAlabama521 (2017)
AJ Terrell, DBClemson455 (2017)
CeeDee Lamb, WROklahoma4148 (2017)
Austin Jackson, OTUSC435 (2017)
Damon Arnette, DBOhio State3653 (2015)
K'Lavon Chaisson LBLSU437 (2017)
Jalen Reagor, WRTCU496 (2017)
Justin Jefferson, WRLSU32,164 (2017)
Kenneth Murray, LBOklahoma3434 (2017)
Cesar Ruiz, OLMichigan447 (2017)
Brandon Aiyuk, WRArizona StateN/AN/A
Jordan Love, QBUtah State31,645 (2016)
Jordyn Brooks, LBTexas Tech3883 (2016)
Patrick Queen, LBLSU4298 (2017)
Isaiah Wilson, OLGeorgia516 (2017)
Noah Igbinoghene, CBAuburn4290 (2017)
Jeff Gladney, DBTCU31,558 (2015)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RBLSU3378 (2017)
