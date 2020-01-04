2020 NFL Draft: Projected top picks WR Jerry Jeudy, OT Jedrick Wills leave Alabama early
Jeudy and Wills are both expected to be among the top players selected at their respective positions
Alabama lost a pair of its top offensive players to the NFL on Saturday as wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills both decided to forgo their remaining collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Jeudy and Wills are projected to be first-round picks in April, and both could even go inside the top 10 picks.
"This journey at the University of Alabama has been an amazing experience," wrote Jeudy in his Twitter announcement. "... I will forever represent the Crimson TIde. WIth that said, I am officially announcing that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Roll Tide!"
Jeudy is an elite route runner who has the highest floor of any wideout in the 2020 draft class. Widely considered the best receiver on Alabama's roster this season, he caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns despite quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones spreading the ball around. Jeudy is projected by CBS Sports draft experts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards to go no later than No. 11 overall to the New York Jets.
"As a kid from Lexington, Kentucky, it has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football league," Wills wrote in his Twitter announcement. "After prayers and discussion with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Roll Tide forever!"
Wills started at tackle for the Crimson Tide and is projected by Wilson and Edwards to go inside the top 10 as the first or second offensive lineman off the board alongside Georgia's Andrew Thomas. Trapasso has him going later in the first round at No. 25 overall.
Neither declaration is a surprise, though Alabama fans are waiting with baited breath to see what a number of their other star players may decide to do in the coming days. Tagovailoa will make his formal announcement on Monday, and his decision could impact a number of other juniors on the roster with NFL aspirations. Star linebacker Dylan Moses previously announced that he will return to Bama and reiterated his decision in a statement on Friday.
The draft declaration deadline is Jan. 20.
