2020 NFL Draft prospects: Complete list of star college football underclassmen who have declared

The 2019 season is in the books, and several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL

The college football season for 2019 has come and gone. That means that NFL Draft season is now officially in full-gear. As such, a number of underclassmen have already announced their decisions to forgo their final year(s) of eligibility and declare for the draft. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the NFL released the official list of those who decided to leave college early for the pros. 

In all, 115 players, almost all of them from the Division I FBS ranks, have either been granted special eligibility for the draft or completed their degrees with eligibility remaining. Of the two, 99 were granted special eligibility while 16 completed their degrees. For the third straight year, the overall number of early entries has decreased. 

The NFL Scouting Combine begins on Monday, Feb. 24, and Round 1 of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 23. You can find the full list of early entries below. 

Players are listed in alphabetical order

Declared for 2020 NFL Draft

PlayerPositionSchool
Salvon AhmedRBWashington

Cam Akers

RB

Florida State

Grayland ArnoldDBBaylor
Devin AsiasiTEUCLA

Trajan Bandy

CB

Miami

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

Eno Benjamin

RB

Arizona State

Oluwole Betiku Jr.DE
Illinois
Tyler BiadaszOLWisconsin

Ross Blacklock

DT

TCU

Lynn Bowden Jr.

WR

Kentucky

Hunter Bryant

TE

Washington

Quintez CephusWRWisconsin
K'Lavon ChaissonEDGELSU
Saahdiq CharlesOTLSU

Ezra Cleveland

OT

Boise State

Nick Coe

DL

Auburn

Trystan Colon-Castillo

C

Missouri

Lloyd CushenberryCLSU

Kamren Curl

S

Arkansas

DeeJay Dallas

RB

Miami

Cam Dantzler

CB

Mississippi State

Gabriel Davis

WR

UCF

Quartney Davis

WR

Texas A&M

Kyle DavisWRFAU
Grant DelpitDBLSU

A.J. Dillon

RB

Boston College

J.K. DobbinsRBOhio State

Jacob Eason

QB

Washington

Clyde Edwards-HelaireRBLSU

Jordan Elliott

DT

Missouri

A.J. EpenesaIowaDL

Darrynton Evans

RB

Appalachian State

Jake FrommQBGeorgia

Jonathan Garvin

EDGE

Miami

Willie Gay Jr.LBMississippi State

Alohi Gilman

S

Notre Dame

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE

Penn State

Peter GuerrieroRBMonmouth
Javelin GuidryDBUtah

K.J. Hamler

WR

Penn State

Harrison Hand

CB

Temple

C.J. Henderson

CB

Florida

Matt Hennessy

C

Temple

Tee HigginsWRClemson

Isaiah Hodgins

WR

Oregon State

Darnay HolmesCBUCLA
Noah IgbinogheneCBAuburn

Keith Ismael

C

San Diego State

Austin JacksonOTUSC

Trishton Jackson

WR

Syracuse

Justin JeffersonWRLSU
Jerry JeudyWRAlabama

Jaylon Johnson

CB

Utah

Tony Jones Jr.

RB

Notre Dame

Dalton KeeneTEVirginia Tech
Solomon KindleyOLGeorgia
Cole KmetTENotre Dame

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

Javon Leake

RB

Maryland

Terrell Lewis DEAlabama
Jordan LoveQBUtah State
James LynchDL
Baylor

Justin Madubuike

DT

Texas A&M

Kyle Markway

TE

South Carolina

Deshawn McCleaseRBVirginia Tech
Cole McDonaldQBHawaii

Anthony McFarland

RB

Maryland

Xavier McKinneyDBAlabama
Houston MillerDE
Texas Tech
Thaddeus MossTELSU
Kenneth MurrayLB Oklahoma
Netani MutiLBFresno State

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

Albert Okwuegbunam

TE

Missouri

Colby Parkinson

TE

Stanford

Donovan Peoples-JonesWRMichigan
Jacob PhillipsLBLSU
James PierreCBFlorida Atlantic
Patrick QueenLBLSU

Jalen Reagor

WR

TCU

Debione RenfroDBTexas A&M

Amik Robertson

CB

Louisiana Tech

Kendrick RogersWRTexas A&M
Henry Ruggs IIIWRAlabama
Cesar RuizOLMichigan
Darnell SalomonWRUSF

Stanford Samuels III

CB

Florida State

Josiah ScottDBMichigan State

Laviska Shenault

WR

Colorado

Isaiah SimmonsLBClemson
Arryn SipossPAuburn
Geno StoneDBIowa
D'Andre SwiftRBGeorgia
Tua TagovailoaQB Alabama

J.J. Taylor

RB

Arizona

Jonathan TaylorRBWisconsin
A.J. TerrellDBClemson

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

Jeff Thomas

WR

Miami

Michael TurkPArizona State

Josh Uche

LB

Michigan

Michael Warren Jr.RBCincinnati
Quez WatkinsWRSouthern Miss
Curtis WeaverEDGEBoise State
Cody WhiteWR
Michigan State
Ty'Son WilliamsRBBYU
Jedrick WillsOTAlabama
Isaiah WilsonOTGeorgia
Antoine Winfield Jr. SMinnesota
Tristan WirfsOLIowa

David Woodward

LB

Utah State

Chase YoungEDGEOhio State
Toren YoungRB
Iowa
CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories