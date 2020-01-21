2020 NFL Draft prospects: Complete list of star college football underclassmen who have declared
The 2019 season is in the books, and several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL
The college football season for 2019 has come and gone. That means that NFL Draft season is now officially in full-gear. As such, a number of underclassmen have already announced their decisions to forgo their final year(s) of eligibility and declare for the draft. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the NFL released the official list of those who decided to leave college early for the pros.
In all, 115 players, almost all of them from the Division I FBS ranks, have either been granted special eligibility for the draft or completed their degrees with eligibility remaining. Of the two, 99 were granted special eligibility while 16 completed their degrees. For the third straight year, the overall number of early entries has decreased.
The NFL Scouting Combine begins on Monday, Feb. 24, and Round 1 of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 23. You can find the full list of early entries below.
Players are listed in alphabetical order
Declared for 2020 NFL Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Washington
Cam Akers
RB
Florida State
|Grayland Arnold
|DB
|Baylor
|Devin Asiasi
|TE
|UCLA
Trajan Bandy
CB
Miami
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
Eno Benjamin
RB
Arizona State
|Oluwole Betiku Jr.
|DE
|Illinois
|Tyler Biadasz
|OL
|Wisconsin
Ross Blacklock
DT
TCU
Lynn Bowden Jr.
WR
Kentucky
Hunter Bryant
TE
Washington
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|Wisconsin
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|EDGE
|LSU
|Saahdiq Charles
|OT
|LSU
Ezra Cleveland
OT
Boise State
Nick Coe
DL
Auburn
Trystan Colon-Castillo
C
Missouri
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|C
|LSU
Kamren Curl
S
Arkansas
DeeJay Dallas
RB
Miami
Cam Dantzler
CB
Mississippi State
Gabriel Davis
WR
UCF
Quartney Davis
WR
Texas A&M
|Kyle Davis
|WR
|FAU
|Grant Delpit
|DB
|LSU
A.J. Dillon
RB
Boston College
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|Ohio State
Jacob Eason
QB
Washington
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|LSU
Jordan Elliott
DT
Missouri
|A.J. Epenesa
|Iowa
|DL
Darrynton Evans
RB
Appalachian State
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Georgia
Jonathan Garvin
EDGE
Miami
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|Mississippi State
Alohi Gilman
S
Notre Dame
Yetur Gross-Matos
EDGE
Penn State
|Peter Guerriero
|RB
|Monmouth
|Javelin Guidry
|DB
|Utah
K.J. Hamler
WR
Penn State
Harrison Hand
CB
Temple
C.J. Henderson
CB
Florida
Matt Hennessy
C
Temple
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Clemson
Isaiah Hodgins
WR
Oregon State
|Darnay Holmes
|CB
|UCLA
|Noah Igbinoghene
|CB
|Auburn
Keith Ismael
C
San Diego State
|Austin Jackson
|OT
|USC
Trishton Jackson
WR
Syracuse
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Utah
Tony Jones Jr.
RB
Notre Dame
|Dalton Keene
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|Solomon Kindley
|OL
|Georgia
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Notre Dame
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
Javon Leake
RB
Maryland
|Terrell Lewis
|DE
|Alabama
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Utah State
|James Lynch
|DL
|Baylor
Justin Madubuike
DT
Texas A&M
Kyle Markway
TE
South Carolina
|Deshawn McClease
|RB
|Virginia Tech
|Cole McDonald
|QB
|Hawaii
Anthony McFarland
RB
Maryland
|Xavier McKinney
|DB
|Alabama
|Houston Miller
|DE
|Texas Tech
|Thaddeus Moss
|TE
|LSU
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Netani Muti
|LB
|Fresno State
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
Albert Okwuegbunam
TE
Missouri
Colby Parkinson
TE
Stanford
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Michigan
|Jacob Phillips
|LB
|LSU
|James Pierre
|CB
|Florida Atlantic
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
Jalen Reagor
WR
TCU
|Debione Renfro
|DB
|Texas A&M
Amik Robertson
CB
Louisiana Tech
|Kendrick Rogers
|WR
|Texas A&M
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Alabama
|Cesar Ruiz
|OL
|Michigan
|Darnell Salomon
|WR
|USF
Stanford Samuels III
CB
Florida State
|Josiah Scott
|DB
|Michigan State
Laviska Shenault
WR
Colorado
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB
|Clemson
|Arryn Siposs
|P
|Auburn
|Geno Stone
|DB
|Iowa
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|Georgia
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
J.J. Taylor
RB
Arizona
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Wisconsin
|A.J. Terrell
|DB
|Clemson
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
Jeff Thomas
WR
Miami
|Michael Turk
|P
|Arizona State
Josh Uche
LB
Michigan
|Michael Warren Jr.
|RB
|Cincinnati
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|Southern Miss
|Curtis Weaver
|EDGE
|Boise State
|Cody White
|WR
|Michigan State
|Ty'Son Williams
|RB
|BYU
|Jedrick Wills
|OT
|Alabama
|Isaiah Wilson
|OT
|Georgia
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|S
|Minnesota
|Tristan Wirfs
|OL
|Iowa
David Woodward
LB
Utah State
|Chase Young
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|Toren Young
|RB
|Iowa
