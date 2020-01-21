2020 NFL Draft prospects: Complete list of star college football underclassmen who have declared

The college football season for 2019 has come and gone. That means that NFL Draft season is now officially in full-gear. As such, a number of underclassmen have already announced their decisions to forgo their final year(s) of eligibility and declare for the draft. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the NFL released the official list of those who decided to leave college early for the pros.

In all, 115 players, almost all of them from the Division I FBS ranks, have either been granted special eligibility for the draft or completed their degrees with eligibility remaining. Of the two, 99 were granted special eligibility while 16 completed their degrees. For the third straight year, the overall number of early entries has decreased.

The NFL Scouting Combine begins on Monday, Feb. 24, and Round 1 of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 23. You can find the full list of early entries below.

Players are listed in alphabetical order

Declared for 2020 NFL Draft