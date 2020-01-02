2020 NFL Draft prospects: Tracking declared early entries who are leaving college football

The 2019 season is nearly in the books, and several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL

The 2019 college football season is coming to a close with only the College Football Playoff National Championship remaining as a big game. That means that NFL Draft season is officially in full-gear, too. As such, a number of underclassmen have already announced their decisions to forgo their final year(s) of eligibility and declare for the draft.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Monday, Jan. 20 with the NFL Scouting Combine beginning on Monday, Feb. 24 and Round 1 of the NFL Draft set for Thursday, April 23. All eyes are on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, once a projected top-five pick who will be announcing his decision on Monday, Jan. 6. Will Tagovailoa stay in college now that he is recovering from a hip injury? Will a number of Crimson Tide players who are eligible for the draft decide to stay with him?





Declared for 2020 NFL Draft

PlayerPositionSchool

Cam Akers

RB

Florida State

Trajan Bandy

CB

Miami

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

Eno Benjamin

RB

Arizona State

Ross Blacklock

DT

TCU

Lynn Bowden Jr.

WR

Kentucky

Hunter Bryant

TE

Washington

Ezra Cleveland

OT

Boise State

Nick Coe

DL

Auburn

Trystan Colon-Castillo

C

Missouri

Kamren Curl

S

Arkansas

DeeJay Dallas

RB

Miami

Cam Dantzler

CB

Mississippi State

Gabriel Davis

WR

UCF

Quartney Davis

WR

Texas A&M

A.J. Dillon

RB

Boston College

Jacob Eason

QB

Washington

Jordan elliott

DT

Missouri

Darrynton Evans

RB

Appalachian State

Jonathan Garvin

EDGE

Miami

Alohi Gilman

S

Notre Dame

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE

Penn State

K.J. Hamler

WR

Penn State

Harrison Hand

CB

Temple

C.J. Henderson

CB

Florida

Matt Hennessy

C

Temple

Kylin Hill

RB

Mississippi State

Isaiah Hodgins

WR

Oregon State

Keith Ismael

C

San Diego State

Trishton Jackson

WR

Syracuse

Jaylon Johnson

CB

Utah

Tony Jones Jr.

RB

Notre Dame

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

Javon Leake

RB

Maryland

Jordan Love

QB

Utah State

Justin Madubuike

DT

Texas A&M

Kyle Markway

TE

South Carolina

Anthony McFarland

RB

Maryland

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

Albert Okwuegbunam

TE

Missouri

Colby Parkinson

TE

Stanford

Jalen Reagor

WR

TCU

Amik Robertson

CB

Louisiana Tech

Stanford Samuels III

CB

Florida State

Laviska Shenault

WR

Colorado

J.J. Taylor

RB

Arizona

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

Jeff Thomas

WR

Miami

Josh Uche

LB

Michigan

Curtis WeaverEDGEBoise State
Isaiah WilsonOTGeorgia

David Woodward

LB

Utah State

