2020 NFL Draft prospects: Tracking declared early entries who are leaving college football
The 2019 season is nearly in the books, and several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL
The 2019 college football season is coming to a close with only the College Football Playoff National Championship remaining as a big game. That means that NFL Draft season is officially in full-gear, too. As such, a number of underclassmen have already announced their decisions to forgo their final year(s) of eligibility and declare for the draft.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Monday, Jan. 20 with the NFL Scouting Combine beginning on Monday, Feb. 24 and Round 1 of the NFL Draft set for Thursday, April 23. All eyes are on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, once a projected top-five pick who will be announcing his decision on Monday, Jan. 6. Will Tagovailoa stay in college now that he is recovering from a hip injury? Will a number of Crimson Tide players who are eligible for the draft decide to stay with him?
Bookmark this page to keep track of all of the college football stars who have decided to play on Sundays in 2020.
Players are listed in alphabetical order
Declared for 2020 NFL Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
Cam Akers
RB
Florida State
Trajan Bandy
CB
Miami
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
Eno Benjamin
RB
Arizona State
Ross Blacklock
DT
TCU
Lynn Bowden Jr.
WR
Kentucky
Hunter Bryant
TE
Washington
Ezra Cleveland
OT
Boise State
Nick Coe
DL
Auburn
Trystan Colon-Castillo
C
Missouri
Kamren Curl
S
Arkansas
DeeJay Dallas
RB
Miami
Cam Dantzler
CB
Mississippi State
Gabriel Davis
WR
UCF
Quartney Davis
WR
Texas A&M
A.J. Dillon
RB
Boston College
Jacob Eason
QB
Washington
Jordan elliott
DT
Missouri
Darrynton Evans
RB
Appalachian State
Jonathan Garvin
EDGE
Miami
Alohi Gilman
S
Notre Dame
Yetur Gross-Matos
EDGE
Penn State
K.J. Hamler
WR
Penn State
Harrison Hand
CB
Temple
C.J. Henderson
CB
Florida
Matt Hennessy
C
Temple
Kylin Hill
RB
Mississippi State
Isaiah Hodgins
WR
Oregon State
Keith Ismael
C
San Diego State
Trishton Jackson
WR
Syracuse
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Utah
Tony Jones Jr.
RB
Notre Dame
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
Javon Leake
RB
Maryland
Jordan Love
QB
Utah State
Justin Madubuike
DT
Texas A&M
Kyle Markway
TE
South Carolina
Anthony McFarland
RB
Maryland
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
Albert Okwuegbunam
TE
Missouri
Colby Parkinson
TE
Stanford
Jalen Reagor
WR
TCU
Amik Robertson
CB
Louisiana Tech
Stanford Samuels III
CB
Florida State
Laviska Shenault
WR
Colorado
J.J. Taylor
RB
Arizona
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
Jeff Thomas
WR
Miami
Josh Uche
LB
Michigan
|Curtis Weaver
|EDGE
|Boise State
|Isaiah Wilson
|OT
|Georgia
David Woodward
LB
Utah State
