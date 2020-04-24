2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa makes Nick Saban first coach with first-round selection at every position

Alabama has been one of the most prolific programs in the modern era when it comes to seeing its players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Every year, you can count on a handful of players in the mix from the Tide, and after more than a decade of championship-level play, Nick Saban has finally finished his bingo card with a first rounder at every position.

Tua Tagovailoa's selection at No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins gives Nick Saban a first round quarterback, rounding out an impressive list of first round NFL Draft picks that checks the box for every non-specialist position.

Below we've broken down the entire list by position with the most recent selection at each spot on the depth chart.

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (2020)

RB: Josh Jacobs (2019)

WR: Calvin Ridley (2018)

TE: O.J. Howard (2017)

OT: Jonah Williams (2019)

OG: Chance Warmack (2013)

C: Ryan Kelly (2016)

DE: Jonathan Allen (2017)

DT: Quinnen Williams (2019)

LB: Rashaan Evans (2018)

CB: Marlon Humphrey (2017)

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick (2018)

Alabama has been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL Draft and the first round, specifically, with at least three first-round selections in each of the last three years and at least one first-round pick every year since 2009. In total, Saban has produced the most first-rounders of any Division I coach in NFL Draft history, with a total of 34 players selected from his entire coaching career heading into Thursday night, with 29 of them coming from his time at Alabama.