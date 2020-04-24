2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa makes Nick Saban first coach with first-round selection at every position
Saban has coached a first round pick at every non-specialist position
Alabama has been one of the most prolific programs in the modern era when it comes to seeing its players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Every year, you can count on a handful of players in the mix from the Tide, and after more than a decade of championship-level play, Nick Saban has finally finished his bingo card with a first rounder at every position.
Tua Tagovailoa's selection at No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins gives Nick Saban a first round quarterback, rounding out an impressive list of first round NFL Draft picks that checks the box for every non-specialist position.
Below we've broken down the entire list by position with the most recent selection at each spot on the depth chart.
- QB: Tua Tagovailoa (2020)
- RB: Josh Jacobs (2019)
- WR: Calvin Ridley (2018)
- TE: O.J. Howard (2017)
- OT: Jonah Williams (2019)
- OG: Chance Warmack (2013)
- C: Ryan Kelly (2016)
- DE: Jonathan Allen (2017)
- DT: Quinnen Williams (2019)
- LB: Rashaan Evans (2018)
- CB: Marlon Humphrey (2017)
- S: Minkah Fitzpatrick (2018)
Alabama has been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL Draft and the first round, specifically, with at least three first-round selections in each of the last three years and at least one first-round pick every year since 2009. In total, Saban has produced the most first-rounders of any Division I coach in NFL Draft history, with a total of 34 players selected from his entire coaching career heading into Thursday night, with 29 of them coming from his time at Alabama.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracking coaches who have taken pay cuts
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several coaches to make financial concessions
-
Overlooked first-round NFL Draft picks
Here's why the recruiting industry missed on some potential first-rounders taken on Thursday
-
NFL Draft: Fornelli QB ratings
Tua Tagovailoa crushes the previous mark for highest score of any QB since Andrew Luck
-
Top 32 players from college perspective
A ranking of the top players in the NFL Draft that ignores the combine numbers and anonymous...
-
LSU lands four-star 2021 wide receiver
Earle should add some explosiveness to the potent Tigers offense
-
Arizona president sees CFB being delayed
Dr. Robert C. Robbins is not expecting universities to return to the gridiron in a timely fashion
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game