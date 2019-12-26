2020 NFL Draft: Washington quarterback Jacob Eason to forgo senior season
Eason spent one season starting at Washington after transferring from Georgia
It turns out that Washington's 38-7 win over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl wasn't only Chris Petersen's final football game with the Huskies. It was the last time quarterback Jacob Eason will wear the purple and gold as well. Eason announced Thursday that he was leaving Washington with a year of eligibility left to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
"Playing this season for the University of Washington has been one of the greatest experiences of my life," Eason said. "UW has given me an incredible opportunity to develop as a football player and a person, and I am forever grateful and honored to be a Husky.
"After contemplating my future with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my fifth year of college and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead."
Eason spent only one season as Washington's starter, passing for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in an up-and-down season for the Huskies. Easton, a native of Lake Stevens, Washington, began his college career on the other side of the country. The former five-star recruit was rated as the No. 5 overall player in the 2016 class and committed to Georgia. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2016, finishing the season with 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He opened the 2017 season as Georgia's starter but suffered an injury in the season-opener. He was replaced by Jake Fromm, who helped lead Georgia to the College Football Playoff. Not surprisingly, this cost Eason his starting job, and he chose to transfer back home to Washington before the 2018 season.
Eason had to sit out the 2018 season due to transfer rules but took over for Jake Browning this season. Now he'll be moving on to the NFL. CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson has Eason ranked as the No. 3 QB in the 2020 NFL Draft class, behind LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.
