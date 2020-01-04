2020 NFL Draft: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor declares for pros after storied career with Badgers
Taylor leaves the Badgers as one of the most accomplished running backs in program history
On the heels of Wisconsin's loss in the Rose Bowl to Oregon, running back Jonathan Taylor is doing the expected by declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft. Taylor, a junior, leaves as one of the most accomplished running backs in program history. With his performance in the Rose Bowl, Taylor eclipsed 2,000 yards rushing for the second straight season and was a mere 23 yards from getting 2,000 as a freshman in 2017. In all, he'll finish second in Badgers history with 6,174 yards and third in total touchdowns (55).
On top of his individual stats, Taylor has had a decorated career with two Doak Walker Awards as well as All-American and all-conference selections. Yet, the accolades for Taylor seem a bit incomplete as he was never named a Heisman Trophy finalist. He came in fifth in this year's voting.
You can view the movie for Taylor's decision below:
As for where Taylor may go in the upcoming draft, CBS Sports lists him as the second-best running back available and the 29th overall prospect. However, that doesn't necessarily mean he's a Day 1 selection. The latest mock draft doesn't have a single running back being taken in the first round. Of course, that doesn't make his departure from Wisconsin any less important.
