2020 Outback Bowl odds, line, spread: Auburn vs. Minnesota picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 8-2 roll

Minnesota is looking to cap a dream season with a victory in the 2020 Outback Bowl when the 18th-ranked Golden Gophers face the 12th-ranked Auburn Tigers in Tampa on New Year's Day. The Gophers were perched high in the College Football Playoff rankings entering the regular-season finale against Wisconsin. A win would have sent the Gophers to the Big Ten title game, but the Badgers humbled them, 38-17. Still, Minnesota had 10 wins for the first time since 1905, and with quarterback Tanner Morgan at quarterback and fellow sophomore Antoine Winfield making plays on defense, the Gophers are well-positioned. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tigers are seven-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Auburn odds, off a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Minnesota vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Minnesota spread: Tigers -7

Auburn vs. Minnesota over-under: 54

Auburn vs. Minnesota money line: Tigers -272, Golden Gophers +221

Auburn: RBs Shaun Shivers, D.J. Williams and JaTarvious Whitlow have topped 100 yards in a game this season.

Minnesota: WR Rashod Bateman has 426 yards over the last four games.

Why Auburn can cover

The model knows the Tigers are 6-2 against the spread after a victory this season, and the defensive front is among the best in the nation. Tackle Derrick Brown is a unanimous All-American, posting four sacks and two fumble recoveries. The Tigers have taken away 13 fumbles, tied for third in the nation, and linebacker Zakoby McClain has forced three of them and also returned his only interception 100 yards for a touchdown. End Marlon Davidson has a team-high 7.5 sacks.

Auburn is 6-2 against the spread as a favorite this season and Nix has proven he knows how to win. He has thrown for 2,366 yards and can run if the pocket breaks down, rushing for 301 yards. He also protects the ball, throwing just six interceptions to help the Tigers post a plus-six turnover margin. JaTarvious Whitlow has run for 739 yards, averaging 5.0 per carry.

Why Minnesota can cover

The Tigers might have talent on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Auburn vs. Minnesota spread in the Outback Bowl 2020. Morgan, who started six games as a freshman, has completed 66.1 percent of his passes and thrown for 2,975 yards for the Gophers, who have covered the spread in four of their last six bowl games. Morgan has a big-time target in All-Big Ten receiver Rashod Bateman, who has 1,170 yards and averages 20.5 per catch. Senior running back Rodney Smith averages 5.0 yards per carry.

The Gophers' defense only allows 312.8 per game (15th in FBS). The unit is led by Winfield, who has a team-high 80 tackles and seven interceptions. The Gophers also have 26 sacks, led by linebacker Carter Coughlin's 4.5. The defense allows 184.9 yards per game through the air (12th in FBS).

So who wins Minnesota vs. Auburn in the Outback Bowl 2020?