2020 Outback Bowl odds, line, spread: Auburn vs. Minnesota picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

It's a New Year's Day Big Ten vs. SEC matchup when the 18th-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers face the No. 12 Auburn Tigers in the 2020 Outback Bowl. Minnesota held out hope of making the College Football Playoff until a 38-17 loss to Wisconsin in the regular-season finale, while all three of the Tigers' losses were to top-10 teams. Auburn beat three ranked teams, including a 48-45 victory in the Iron Bowl to close out the regular season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Tigers are seven-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. Before considering your Minnesota vs. Auburn picks, be sure to check out the 2020 Outback Bowl predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Auburn vs. Minnesota spread: Tigers -7.5

Auburn vs. Minnesota over-under: 53

Auburn vs. Minnesota money line: Tigers -261, Golden Gophers +212

Auburn: RBs Shaun Shivers, D.J. Williams and JaTarvious Whitlow have topped 100 yards in a game this season.

Minnesota: WR Rashod Bateman has 426 yards over the last four games.

Why Auburn can cover

The model knows the Tigers are 9-3 against the spread this season and their defense is built on disruption. The unit is led by senior All-America defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who has four sacks and two fumbles but also makes the players around him better. One of those players is end Marlon Davidson, who leads the team with 7.5 sacks. Safety Jeremiah Dinson is the team's top tackler with 79 and has two sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Freshman quarterback Bo Nix runs the offense for Auburn, which has covered the spread in its last six non-conference games. The quarterback has thrown for 2,366 yards and 15 touchdowns and gets plenty of support from the running game. JaTarvious Whitlow has rushed for 739 yards and nine touchdowns, while Nix has rushed for 301 yards and seven more scores. Seth Williams is Nix's top target, catching 55 balls for 801 yards and eight touchdowns.

Why Minnesota can cover

The Tigers might have talent on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Auburn vs. Minnesota spread in the Outback Bowl 2020.

The Golden Gophers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following a double-digit loss at home and the strong defense will look to make a statement. The unit allows just 312.8 yards per game (12th in FBS) and has produced 14 interceptions, led by All-American cornerback Antoine Winfield's seven. The sophomore also leads the unit with 80 tackles and has three sacks. Thomas Barber and Carter Coughlin have combined for 109 tackles, while standout linebacker Kamal Martin will sit out as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

Sophomore Tanner Morgan has had an up-and-down year for Minnesota, which went 7-4-1 against the spread. The quarterback has thrown for 2,975 yards and 28 touchdowns and has developed a rapport with receivers Rashod Bateman, who averages 20.5 yards on his 57 catches, and Tyler Johnson, who has 74 receptions, Both receivers have scored 10 touchdowns. Rodney Smith has rushed for 1,094 yards and eight scores.

