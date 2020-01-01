2020 Outback Bowl odds, line, spread: Auburn vs. Minnesota picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 roll

The Tigers look to put a stamp on their comeback season when 12th-ranked Auburn takes on the 18th-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2020 Outback Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa. Auburn faced six teams that were ranked in the top 25 at the time of the game and won three of those contests, including a defining 48-45 win against rival Alabama to end the regular season. Freshman Bo Nix calls the shots for an offense that averages 421.1 yards per game, and the defense causes major problems for opponents, especially up front. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tigers are seven-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54, up from an open of 51.5. Before considering your Minnesota vs. Auburn picks, be sure to check out the 2020 Outback Bowl predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has broken down Minnesota vs. Auburn. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Minnesota vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Minnesota spread: Tigers -7.5

Auburn vs. Minnesota over-under: 54

Auburn vs. Minnesota money line: Tigers -261, Golden Gophers +212

Auburn: RBs Shaun Shivers, D.J. Williams and JaTarvious Whitlow have topped 100 yards in a game this season.

Minnesota: WR Rashod Bateman has 426 yards over the last four games.

Why Auburn can cover

The model knows the Tigers are 6-2 against the spread after a victory this season, and the defensive front is among the best in the nation. Tackle Derrick Brown is a unanimous All-American, posting four sacks and two fumble recoveries. The Tigers have taken away 13 fumbles, tied for third in the nation, and linebacker Zakoby McClain has forced three of them and also returned his only interception 100 yards for a touchdown. End Marlon Davidson has a team-high 7.5 sacks.

Auburn is 6-2 against the spread as a favorite this season and Nix has proven he knows how to win. He has thrown for 2,366 yards and can run if the pocket breaks down, rushing for 301 yards. He also protects the ball, throwing just six interceptions to help the Tigers post a plus-six turnover margin. JaTarvious Whitlow has run for 739 yards, averaging 5.0 per carry.

Why Minnesota can cover

The Tigers might have talent on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Auburn vs. Minnesota spread in the Outback Bowl 2020.

The Golden Gophers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following a double-digit loss at home and the strong defense will look to make a statement. The unit allows just 312.8 yards per game (12th in FBS) and has produced 14 interceptions, led by All-American cornerback Antoine Winfield's seven. The sophomore also leads the unit with 80 tackles and has three sacks. Thomas Barber and Carter Coughlin have combined for 109 tackles, while standout linebacker Kamal Martin will sit out as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

Sophomore Tanner Morgan has had an up-and-down year for Minnesota, which went 7-4-1 against the spread. The quarterback has thrown for 2,975 yards and 28 touchdowns and has developed a rapport with receivers Rashod Bateman, who averages 20.5 yards on his 57 catches, and Tyler Johnson, who has 74 receptions, Both receivers have scored 10 touchdowns. Rodney Smith has rushed for 1,094 yards and eight scores.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Auburn in the Outback Bowl 2020? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Minnesota vs. Auburn spread to back on New Year's Day, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks.