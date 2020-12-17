The 13th-ranked USC Trojans will look to earn their first Pac-12 Conference Championship Game win in three years when they face the Oregon Ducks on Friday. The Ducks (3-2) placed second in the Pac-12 North Division behind Washington. Due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies' program, the Ducks are stepping in to represent the division. The Trojans (5-0) finished 1.5 games ahead of Colorado in the Pac-12 South and are looking to go 6-0 for the 20th time in school history.

Kickoff from the Los Angeles Coliseum is set for 8 p.m. ET. USC leads the all-time series 38-21-2, including a 24-9-1 mark in games played at Los Angeles. The Trojans are three-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. USC odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 64. Before making any USC vs. Oregon picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game 2020. Here are the college football odds and trends for Oregon vs. USC:

Oregon vs. USC spread: USC -3

Oregon vs. USC over-under: 64 points

Oregon vs. USC money line: Oregon +130, USC -150

ORE: Is looking to clinch its 15th winning season in the last 16 years

USC: Is 1-1 in Pac-12 Championship Games

Why USC can cover



The Trojans have dominated Pac-12 opponents and have won 70.2 percent of their games against current conference foes. Sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis has been red hot this season, completing 149 of 212 attempts (70.3 percent) for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been intercepted four times, but has a rating of 153.3. Last week against UCLA, Slovis was masterful as he completed 30 of 47 passes (63.8 percent) for 344 yards and five touchdowns.

Also playing well of late is senior running back Vavae Malepeai, who leads the team in rushing. He has carried 54 times for 238 yards (4.4 average) and three touchdowns. He gouged the Bruins last week for 110 yards on 19 carries (5.8 average) and one score, the first time this season he surpassed the 100-yard mark. For his career, he rushed 301 times for 1,503 yards (5.0 average) and 17 touchdowns.

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks are used to playing in the Pac-12 title game. Oregon has won three Pac-12 title games since its inception in 2011 and will be playing in its second straight. Leading the Ducks is sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough, who has completed 91 of 143 passes (63.6 percent) for 1,389 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been intercepted four times, but has a 165.0 rating. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each game this season.

Junior running back Travis Dye is another weapon for Oregon. He leads the team in rushing and is third in receiving yards. He has carried 45 times for 336 yards (7.5 average) and one touchdown, while catching five passes for 204 yards (40.8 average) and three scores. In the loss to California, Dye carried 12 times for 71 yards (5.9 average) and caught two passes for 85 yards, including a long of 67 yards. His best game was in the opener against Stanford, when he carried six times for 78 yards (13 average) and a TD.

