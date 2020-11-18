Pac-12 presidents and chancellors are discussing whether to reverse their initial policy of playing a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season after league athletic directors agreed on the potential move, according to Jon Wilner of the Mercury News. Should the vote pass, it would open the door for schools to play nonconference games in the event of a cancellation due to COVID-19.

The approval by the presidents and chancellors is paramount as they were the ones who initially banned nonconference games -- a decision that could prove costly. As of Week 12, there have been five Pac-12 games canceled due to the coronavirus. Because of the Nov. 7 start date and Dec. 18 end date, there has been no room to make-up games outside of some scheduling gymnastics, a la Cal-UCLA. The only window is Dec. 19 which is after the Pac-12 Championship Game, per Wilner, who also notes that inventory is at the heart of the decision:

In addition to the loss of competition, an idle week for any team likely would mean a loss of revenue for the conference. Each game televised by ESPN or Fox is worth approximately $5 million — or about $425,000 per school. The amount paid for a non-conference game might vary, but it would be substantial for athletic departments feeling the impact of the shortened season and no ticket sales.

There are other considerations, too. Pac-12 decision-makers initially voted for a conference-only schedule out of concern for different testing standards from conference to conference, but daily antigen testing has alleviated some (but definitely not all) of that. Adding nonconference games could be complex, however. They can't replace conference games if there's one available to be played. Wilner lays out the example:

For example, what if Colorado agreed to play a non-conference game, but a second Pac-12 matchup was canceled the next day — leaving the healthy team without an opponent. To account for that possibility, sources said, stipulations could be built into the agreements allowing Pac-12 teams to back out without penalty.

The already-tight windows of college football scheduling are getting tighter. That, along with new information about how COVID-19 is transmitted, is driving the Pac-12's move to reconsider its initial ruling. Whether the vote will pass remains to be seen, but if the Pac-12 has done well at anything in 2020, it's pulling off a successful reverse.