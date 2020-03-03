2020 Pac-12 spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels for USC, Oregon, etc.

As February turns to March, many college football programs around the country are gearing up for spring practice. For fans of Pac-12 teams out west, that means each of the spring games -- all but one of which are in April -- will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks. (Insert your jokes here.) Though spring practices and games are about as far away from real football as you can get, it whets the appetite all the same.

Here's what to look for as Pac-12 teams get underway in preparations for the 2020 season.

Three new coaches will be taking the field. Among them are Jimmy Lake at Washington and Nick Rolovich at Washington State, but perhaps the most intriguing is Karl Dorrell at Colorado. Mel Tucker's post-signing day departure for Michigan State was one of the wildest moves of an uncharacteristically-long coaching silly season. Dorrell was the Nth choice after a lengthy search. His history at UCLA from 2003-07 wasn't awful, but at $18 million, he needs to be better than .500.

Speaking of coaches, Clay Helton may still be at USC, but not without being the centerpiece of every hot seat list entering 2020. Whether that's deserved or not depends on who you ask, but Helton has hired three new coordinators in the past two seasons. Helton has a great, young quarterback in Kedon Slovis and a bright offensive coordinator in Graham Harrell. That's not the problem. What does the defense look like under new DC Todd Orlando? The Trojans will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch this season.

Every team faces depth issues and attrition this time of year, but perhaps none more than Stanford. The Cardinal saw more than a dozen players enter the transfer portal after the program's worst season in over a decade. Among the players to leave was quarterback K.J. Costello, who went to Mississippi State to play under Mike Leach. To put it lightly, Stanford will have a much different look and feel to it when it plays its spring game on April 11.

Oregon will undergo a major rebuild of its offense, including four new starting offensive linemen and a new quarterback to succeed Justin Herbert. Tyler Shough, Cale Millen and Jay Butterfield will be in an open competition, though Shough has the most experience of the group. Still, with new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead leading that group, all bets are off.