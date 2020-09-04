The preseason All-ACC team is loaded this year not only with some of the league's most prominent stars, but the addition of players from talent-laden Notre Dame -- which is a one-year member this season.

The 134 media members who participated in the poll selected Clemson quarterback as the preseason ACC Player of the Year. His teammate, running back Travis Etienne, finished second in the race for Player of the Year. The Tigers lead the ACC with five players honored by the voters.

Notre Dame landed two players on this year's squad -- linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and offensive guard Aaron Banks. Quarterback Ian Book tied for third in voting for ACC Player of the Year, along with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and linebacker Chazz Surratt and Wake Forest linebacker Carlos Basham, Jr.

Here's a look at the entire preseason All-ACC Team:

Offense

WR - Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)

WR - Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)

WR - Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)

TE - Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)

AP - Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)

OT - Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)

OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)

OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)

OG - Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)

C - Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)

QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)

RB - Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)

RB - Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)

Defense

DE - Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (89)

DE - Patrick Jones II, Pitt (37)

DT - Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)

DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)

LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)

LB - Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)

LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)

CB - Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)

CB - Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)

S - Paris Ford, Pitt (62)

S - Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)

Special Teams

PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P - Trenton Gill, NC State (43)

SP - Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)

ACC Player of the Year

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - 100

2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson - 30

3. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina - 1

4. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina - 1

5. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame - 1

6. Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest - 1

The modified ACC season, which consists of 10 conference game and one nonconference game, kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 10, when UAB takes on Miami. Five-time defending conference champion and top-ranked Clemson will travel to Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 12, and No. 18 Notre Dame will host Syracuse in its first game as a member of the ACC.

The ACC Championship Game will be held on either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.