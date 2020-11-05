USC landed a Pac-12 best six players on the conference's preseason all-conference first team announced Thursday, including four offensive players. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker each earned spots on the list as the Trojans are expected to have one of the top offenses in the country under second-year coordinator Graham Harrell.

The Trojans are the favorite to win the Pac-12 South in an important season for embattled coach Clay Helton. The Trojans host Arizona State on Saturday at noon ET to kick off the season. Pac-12 North favorite Oregon landed four players on the first-team list, including a pair of defensive linemen in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jordon Scott.

Here's how the entire first-team preseason All-Pac-12 team breaks down:

First Team Offense

QB: Kedon Slovis, USC

RB: CJ Verdell, Oregon

RB: Max Borghi, Washington State

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

WR: Tyler Vaughns, USC

TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah

C: Drew Stalman, Stanford

OL: Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

OL: Abraham Lucas, Washington State

OL: Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL: Nick Ford, Utah

First Team Defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DL: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

DL: Jordon Scott, Oregon

DL: Jermayne Lole, Arizona State

LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr.. Oregon State

LB: Nate Landman, Colorado

LB: Drake Jackson, USC

DB: Elijah Molden, Washington

DB: Camryn Bynum, California

DB: Talanoa Hufanga, USC

DB: Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

First Team Specialists



PK: Blake Mazza, Washington State

P: Michael Turk, Arizona State

AP: Max Borghi, Washington State