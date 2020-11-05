USC landed a Pac-12 best six players on the conference's preseason all-conference first team announced Thursday, including four offensive players. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker each earned spots on the list as the Trojans are expected to have one of the top offenses in the country under second-year coordinator Graham Harrell.
The Trojans are the favorite to win the Pac-12 South in an important season for embattled coach Clay Helton. The Trojans host Arizona State on Saturday at noon ET to kick off the season. Pac-12 North favorite Oregon landed four players on the first-team list, including a pair of defensive linemen in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jordon Scott.
Here's how the entire first-team preseason All-Pac-12 team breaks down:
First Team Offense
QB: Kedon Slovis, USC
RB: CJ Verdell, Oregon
RB: Max Borghi, Washington State
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
WR: Tyler Vaughns, USC
TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah
C: Drew Stalman, Stanford
OL: Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
OL: Abraham Lucas, Washington State
OL: Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
OL: Nick Ford, Utah
First Team Defense
DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
DL: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado
DL: Jordon Scott, Oregon
DL: Jermayne Lole, Arizona State
LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr.. Oregon State
LB: Nate Landman, Colorado
LB: Drake Jackson, USC
DB: Elijah Molden, Washington
DB: Camryn Bynum, California
DB: Talanoa Hufanga, USC
DB: Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon
First Team Specialists
PK: Blake Mazza, Washington State
P: Michael Turk, Arizona State
AP: Max Borghi, Washington State