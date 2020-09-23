Alabama surpassed its peers yet again in voting for the 2020 preseason All-SEC teams as chosen by the media. The Crimson Tide occupied 10 slots on the first-team, well ahead of second-place Georgia, which put three players on the preseason first team.

Jaylen Waddle earned three spots on the first-team list as he was honored as a wide receiver, punt returner and kick returner. The junior playmaker is one reason why the Crimson Tide are favored to win the SEC Championship this season.

From a talent perspective, Alabama came up shy of last year's record of 12 players to make the preseason All-SEC first team. But the Crimson Tide were still far and away the most-decorated team on the list with 13 players taking up 15 total spots on the three All-SEC teams.

Here's a look now at the 2020 All-SEC team as voted by the media. (* indicates a tie).

OFFENSE FIRST TEAM:

QB - Kyle Trask, Florida

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL - Landon Young, Kentucky

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE First Team:

DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Malik Herring, Georgia

LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB - Jacoby Stevens, LSU

OFFENSE Second Team:



QB - Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

C - Trey Hill, Georgia

DEFENSE Second Team:

DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

LB - Monty Rice, Georgia

LB - Jabril Cox, LSU

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB - Marco Wilson, Florida

DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

OFFENSE Third Team:

QB - Mac Jones, Alabama

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR - Seth Williams, Auburn

WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE Third Team:



DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL - Glen Logan, LSU

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIALISTS First Team:

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SPECIALISTS Second Team:

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

SPECIALISTS Third Team:

P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss